Viral AI Trend Puts Celebrities, Animals and More Inside Quavo and Takeoff’s ‘Hotel Lobby’ Colors Performance

A new viral AI trend is taking social media by storm as it puts celebrities, animals and more inside Quavo and Takeoff's "Hotel Lobby" A Colors Show performance.

An AI trend is taking a 2022 A Colors Show performance of Quavo and Takeoff, as Unc & Phew, performing "Hotel Lobby" and face-swapping them with celebrities, athletes, politicians, superheroes, animals, and everyday people.

Some of the AI clips feature former presidents like Barack Obama and Joe Biden spitting Qua and Take's street rhymes and copying their hand gestures. Another version pairs classic television characters such as Breaking Bad's Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) rapping Unc & Phew's drug references, which made it hilarious to watch.

It's unclear when the trend started, but its origins appear to have started on TikTok with someone sharing a clip of two cats mimicking Quavo and Takeoff's A Colors Show performance in early September 2026. From there, it spread like wildfire. One of the reasons it exploded in popularity is because generating these AI clips is so easy.

The easiest way to do it is to upload two clear, front-facing photos of anyone on templates via AI video generator apps like Starrd or Summrs. From there, the software swaps the faces into the video, syncing up their hand motions, lip movements, and background audio seamlessly. In just minutes, the final rendering is ready to post on social media. While Starrd charges $5 per 15-second video, other content creators are distributing free CapCut templates instead.

While it appears to be a harmless AI trend, it still raises the debatable issue of online creators using people's likeness and copyrighted brand IPs without permission. Nevertheless, Quavo reposted the A Colors Show performance on his X account on Wednesday (Sept. 23), which made the AI trend go insanely viral.

Check out some of the hilarious AI videos below.

Watch Some of the Viral AI Face-Swap Videos of Quavo and Takeoff's "Hotel Lobby" A Colors Show Performance Below

Watch Quavo and Takeoff's "Hotel Lobby" A Colors Show Performance

Get our free mobile app