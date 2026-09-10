Migos will return with new music and a tour, Quavo said in a new interview.

During an interview with Atlanta's V-103 radio personality DJ Greg Street, which premiered on their YouTube channel on Sept. 4, Quavo revealed there will be new Migos music coming and a tour. "We coming back. We're going to do it one more time," he told Greg Street in the video below (at the 3:38 mark).

"The Migos are back?" asked Street.

"For the people," Quav confirmed, adding, "Long live the Rocket."

For those who don't know, late Migos rapper Takeoff's nickname was Rocket.

Quavo also hinted a Migos tour could follow after he delivers his solo project.

"Oh, there's more. There's more," he said. "We gon' do it right. We're going to tour. We're going to do it right."

This news comes after Quavo and Offset shared a carousel of photos of themselves in the studio on the Migos' Instagram account back in May.

In one of the photos, Huncho is giving the middle finger to the camera while 'Set is in go mode. In another pic, Offset is half-covering his face, while Quav flaunts his blinged-out diamond necklaces, bracelets, and pinky ring. The post's caption reads five construction sign emojis, likely hinting that they are currently "at work" on something major, possibly a new album.

In the meantime, Quavo is preparing to release Qrömelife, his third solo album produced entirely by Pharrell Williams, on Oct. 2. The project's second single, "Backwards," featuring T.I., drops on Friday (Sept. 11). Quavo has confirmed a music video is already completed.

Watch Quavo's Interview with V-103's DJ Greg Street

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