Offset Argues With Employees During Blackjack Game in Paris Casino

Offset was captured on video going off on employees at a casino in France.

On Monday (Oct. 5), TMZ obtained video of the former Migos member playing high-stakes Blackjack in Paris. In the clip, ’Set expresses his frustration that someone is playing in a spot that should be his.

"This is not the little kids. This is high limit," says Offset. "Nobody touch my sh*t."

Offset threatens to leave and says he's already won $200,000.

"The problerm is, I'm betting high, you need to treat me how I'm betting."

The video ends with Offset still trying to state his case.

XXL has reached out to Offset's team for comment.

Offset's taste for gambling put him in the headlines on multiple occasions. Back in April, Offset was shot outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The shooting reportedly involved crew members of rapper Lil Tjay, who has accused Offset of owing him money on multiple occasions. In July, Rylo Rodriguez appeared to mention Offset's alleged gambling issues on a new song, which led to the two rappers trading shots online.

In music-related news, Offset recently announced that he will be dropping his new album GMFU on Oct. 23. He and Quavo will reunite as the Migos to drop music and tour sometime in the near future.

See Offset arguing with casino employees during a high-stakes blackjack game below.

Watch Offset Going Off on Employees at a Casino in France

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