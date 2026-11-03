Takeoff Murder Trial Scheduled for Next Year

The trial for the man accused of killing Takeoff has been rescheduled for next year.

According to court documents obtained by XXL on Tuesday (Nov. 3), the Takeoff murder trial is now scheduled to begin on April 15, 2027. Patrick Xavier Clark, the man accused of murdering the late Migos rapper, was initially set to stand trial on Thursday (Nov. 5).

"Both sides had numerous trial conflicts and the state recently turned over a large amount of evidence that had not been seen by Mr. Clark's previous counsel," Clark's attorney, Kent Schaffer, told XXL. "While there is nothing harmful in that evidence, we still need time to review it. We still fully expect to prevail."

It's been four years since Takeoff was shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1, 2022. According to prosecutors, gunfire erupted during an argument among several men who were playing dice in the lobby of 810 Billiards & Bowling venue. Takeoff was an innocent bystander and neither participated in the dice game nor was involved in the dispute. Nevertheless, authorities said Takeoff was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities identified Clark, a local DJ, as the shooter through surveillance video. Clark has pleaded not guilty and is out on a $1 million bond.

In June of 2023, Takeoff's mother, Titania Davenport, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against 810 Billiards & Bowling. The wrongful death case was settled in December of 2025 for an undisclosed sum. Now Takeoff's parents are in court battling over how to divide the payout received from the wrongful death lawsuit over their son's 2022 murder. The judge has not yet ruled in the matter.

Check out the new trial date for the man accused of killing Takeoff below.

See the New Court Date for the Takeoff Murder Trial

Watch Click2Houston's Report: Warrants Reveal New Details About What Happened the Night Takeoff Was Killed

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