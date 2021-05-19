Lil Jon Gets His Own Home Renovation Show on HGTV

Lil Jon is shifting gigs and will be remodeling homes on a TV screen near you this summer.

According to a report from Page Six on Tuesday (May 18), the rapper and hip-hop DJ has snagged a home renovation show on HGTV called Lil Jon Wants to Do What? The premise of the program is Lil Jon offering "skeptical homeowners startlingly unconventional renovation ideas that seem impossible to execute."

HGTV teamed up with the rapper for his creative vision. "His undaunted team can take Lil Jon’s creative vision—to maximize features that homeowners overlook or never considered—and make it a reality," the company said in a statement.

The Atlanta native also spoke on his latest venture in his own statement. "I love walking into someone’s house and turning it upside down," he shared. "When people hear my name, they automatically think… fun! That same energy goes for my designs as well. I don’t love following design trends—I would rather be the trendsetter."

Lil Jon will be working with Anitra Mecadon of DIY Network's Mega Dens. The show, which is reportedly being filmed this month around the ATL area, is slated to premiere sometime this summer.

He also teased the new program via his Instagram page yesterday.

"SOOOO BEEN WORKING ON THIS FOR A WHILE AND CAN FINALLY TELL YA ABOUT MY NEW SHOW WITH @anitramecadon ON @hgtv “LIL JON WANTS TO DO WHAT?!!” WHERE I .... WELL You JUST GOTTA WATCH," Jon captioned the post.

HGTV also tweeted about Jon's renovation program. "<New Show> GRAMMY Award winner, Lil Jon, reveals his passion for renovation in 'Lil Jon Wants To Do What?' Follow Lil Jon & expert designer/builder Anitra Mecadon (Mega Dens), as they win over home DIYers with a not-so-typical vision for their renovations. Coming this summer!" the tweet reads.

Lil Jon has clearly been hard at work. Earlier this month, he launched an NFT collection on digital market platform, OpenSea, which contains the rapper's signature ad-libs and catchphrases, beats from 2005, and a bling-encrusted pimp cup.

See Proof That Manifestation Really Works for Rappers