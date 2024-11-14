The Unlikely Duo of T-Pain and Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Made an Odd Remix to Lil Jon’s ‘Get Low’

T-Pain and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg just made an odd remix to Lil Jon and The East Side Boyz's "Get Low" featuring the Ying Yang Twins.

T-Pain and Mark Zuckerberg Link for New Song

On Wednesday (Nov. 13), Zuck shared a heartfelt post on Instagram dedicated to his wife Priscilla Chan. The post, which can be seen below, features a carousel of photos and images. One shows a throwback photo of the couple. Others show Zuck and T-Pain in the studio. In the caption, the billionaire tech entrepreneur explained the post.

"'Get Low' was playing when I first met Priscilla at a college party, so every year we listen to it on our dating anniversary," he wrote. "This year I worked with @tpain on our own version of this lyrical masterpiece. Sound on for the track and also available on Spotify. Love you P."

T-Pain commented on the post: "Happy anniversary! Thanks for letting me be a part of this."

Chan also reacted to the post: "Can’t get quite as low anymore but more in love and grateful for that love than ever. Love you MZ."

The remix finds Zuck and T-Pain (now known as Z-Pain) covering the Crunk Juice creator's club track with an acoustic and at times cringy twist. Zuck sings the exact lyrics to the original track but turns the lively song into a folksy vibe.

"From the windows to the walls/'Til sweat drops down my balls," Zuck sings over soft guitar licks. "Till all these b**ches crawl/Oh, skeet-skeet, muthaf**ka/Oh skeet-skeet goddamn."

T-Pain comes through and sings the Ying Yang Twins' lyrics. This was definitely not on anyone's 2024 bingo card.

Check out Z-Pain's "Get Low" below.

See Zuck's Heartfelt Post to His Wife

Listen to Z-Pain's "Get Low"