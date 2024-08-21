Here Are the Funniest Tweets From Lil Jon’s Fired Up Performance at the 2024 Democratic National Convention

Lil Jon's surprise performance at the 2024 Democratic National Convention has garnered some pretty hilarious tweets from rap fans.

Social Media Users Go Crazy Over Lil Jon's Surprise Performace at the 2024 DNC

On Tuesday (Aug. 22), Lil Jon popped out in support of 2024 presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris on night two of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Representing his home state of Georgia during a celebratory roll call in which each state officially delegated Harris as the Democratic nominee for president, the King of Crunk rocked Chi-Town's United Center from the windows to the wall.

Featuring politically driven versions of Lil Jon classics "Turn Down for What" and "Get Low," the surprise performance not only ignited the Democrats in attendance but also caused a stir across X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I genuinely think that Georgia had the greatest roll call in the history of roll calls at any Democratic or Republican convention," one political enthusiast tweeted. "@LilJon crushed it!!!"

Others were quick to point out that Lil Jon slightly altered the lyrics to "Get Low" to shine a light on both Vice President Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. "#1 Lil Jon yelling 'TO THE WALZ' at a Democratic Convention. Ranking things I never thought I'd see. I like this timeline," an X user chimed in.

Some social media users took the opportunity to use Lil Jon's performance as a means to taunt Kamala Harris' Republican opposition in the race, former President Donald Trump.

"That appearance by Lil Jon must have fried Trump's Twinkies," one emphatic Democrat typed. "Lil Jon was on the Apprentice and I know Trump considered him to be a supporter. LOVED IT when he rapped his way around the DNC. *L* 'F' Trump!"

Who Else Performed in Chicago at the 2024 Democratic National Convention?

Lil Jon isn't the only rapper who put on for Kamala Harris on the second night of the DNC. While Common performed his new track "Fortunate" with singer Jonathan McReynolds followed by "Glory" alongside John Legend, the Chicago MC expressed a sense of gratitude now that Harris is in the running for president.

"I thank God for this moment in time, where Kamala Harris will change the world for the better with love, hope and grace," Common said.

Read More: 14 Rappers Who Are Still Supporting Donald Trump

Check out Lil Jon getting crunk at the 2024 Democratic National Convention and read more of the best tweets from the surprise performance below.

See the Best Tweets From Lil Jon's Performance at the 2024 Democratic National Convention

Watch Lil Jon's Surprise Performance at the 2024 Democratic National Convention