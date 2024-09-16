Lil Pump has remained an outspoken Trump supporter for years, but his vile attacks on Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and Taylor Swift are unacceptable.

Pump has been a stout Trump supporter since at least 2020, when he appeared on stage at one of the former President's rallies in Grand Rapids, Mich. Pump's loyalty has extended into 2024. The "Gucci Gang" rapper spent most of his summer on X, formerly known as Twitter, showering Trump with praise as the election cycle picked up steam. This also meant that Pump spent most of the summer berating Joe Biden prior to him dropping out of the presidential race on July 21.

"Will Joe Biden be on drugs tonight for the debate?" Pump tweeted back in June, taking a poll. "If yes, which ones?"

Those familiar with Lil Pump's penchant for trolling shouldn't be surprised at how intensely he clowned President Biden. He blamed Biden for "causing inflation," and trolled him for his elderly age, among other digs. Once Kamala Harris entered the race following Biden's departure, Pump's trolling has become progressively cruder, more racist and volatile. He's said "F**k Kamala Harris" on X multiple times, continuously questioned her race and even claimed he was making a diss track aimed at her.

"Kamala Harris isn't even black," Pump tweeted in July alongside a photo of him with Donald Trump. "She's Indian. She locked up over 1,500 people for weed related crimes and then laughed about it years later. The worst VP in American History."

In August, Pump insisted that he plans to leave the country if Kamala Harris is elected. "I swear to God, on my dad's grave, if this stupid a*s b**ch Kamala Harris wins the election I'm moving out of America boy," Pump said in a video posted to his social media accounts.

Then things took a vicious turn on Sunday (Sept. 15). After Taylor Swift announced her endorsement of Kamala Harris as president last week, Lil Pump sounded off against Swift. A day later, he went at her boyfriend, NFL player Travis Kelce, and Harris on X. The rapper even brought Swift and Kelce's mothers into the mix. The tweets quickly descended into derogatory insults.

"Taylor Swift...go f*ck urself," Pump tweeted. "Taylor Swift, you have no clue why ur even voting for Kamala. Lets just b clear wen I said @taylorswift13 should go fu*k herself i acknowledge maybe @tkelce isn't doing it and will send her a vibrator of her choice if she gets some sense. Trump 2024!"

In a since-deleted tweet, Pump also responded to a fake Taylor Swift tweet that emerged online. Even though it was fake, the rapper responded to it with even more disturbing threats.

"A fan send me dis but its been deleted," Pump wrote. "Still waiting for wat vibrator u want @taylorswift13 its on me. @tkelce get ur b**ch in check bruh or maybe I'll hav 2 f**k her mom and urs 2. May make a gud 3 way after popping a couple ecstasy pills. I'll put a chief's hat on no worries."

Pump ultimately deleted the latter tweet and tried to keep his disdain for Swift within the realm of politics. "Inflation through the roof and ppl struggling to pay their bills. They def won't be able to afford tix to ur shows," he tweeted. However, he closed out his argument with yet another vile statement.

"Ayo fu*k Taylor Swift she can gobble on my pumpstick vote 4 trump and never look back fam also i bet i perform at the superbowl before her cringe a*s," he wrote.

Lil Pump is ultimately allowed to vote and advocate for any candidate he wants, but his perverse attack on both Taylor Swift's and Travis Kelce's mothers and racist clowning of Kamala Harris is morally reprehensible. Over the past four years, Pump's support of Trump seems to have dissolved into blind fandom. Pump snaps at anyone who pushes against his unconditional love for the former president.

"Bro, listen, can we stop talking about this sh*t?" Pump exclaimed to XXL in August after he was asked about comments he had made about the Vice President. "We been talking about politics for fu*king 30 minutes. Can you ask another question? Can you? Do you have any other questions about this sh*t bro? If not, we're ending this sh*t."

Lil Pump's inability to tolerate a viewpoint outside of his own once again demonstrates the moral quandary that comes with politics in 2024. If a mutual discussion can't be had among both sides, as a country, what does the future hold? So far, Lil Pump seems to think the end result is threatening sexual violence against pop stars' mothers and lobbing racist remarks at bi-racial candidates. As a country, that can't possibly be the endgame, no matter how the election turns out.

See Lil Pump's tweets aimed at Taylor Swift below.

