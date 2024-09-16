Lil Pump Bombastically Threatens to Have Sex With Taylor Swift and NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Mothers Because Taylor Endorsed Kamala Harris for President

Lil Pump's latest verbal assault on women comes in the form of attacking singer Taylor Swift. After learning that Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris for president and not Donald Trump, who's Pump's pick, the rapper threatened to have sex with the mothers of both Swift and her boyfriend, NFL player Travis Kelce.

On Sunday (Sept. 15), Lil Pump hopped on X to speak on Taylor Swift's recent endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris for president. Pump, who is a devout Trump supporter, was clearly not a fan of T-Swift's pick. He began clowning her relentlessly on X, and at one point, threatened to have sex with Swift and Travis Kelce's mothers. The NFL player is dating Taylor Swift.

"Taylor Swift...go f*ck urself," Pump wrote. "Taylor Swift, you have no clue why ur even voting for Kamala. Lets just b clear wen I said @taylorswift13 should go fu*k herself i acknowledge maybe @tkelce isn't doing it and will send her a vibrator of her choice if she gets some sense. Trump 2024!"

Pump wasn't done though, and proceeded to continue his trolling of Taylor on Monday (Sept. 16).

"Maybe cuz ur a billionaire and voting for her has 0 impact on ur life," he continued. "You said do ur research, clearly you didn't do ur research. Right after the debate u endorse her lol Right after she lied many many times."

In a since-deleted tweet, which can be seen below, Pump responded to a fake Taylor Swift tweet that emerged online. Even though it was fake, the rapper responded to it with more threats.

"A fan send me dis but its been deleted," Pump wrote. "Still waiting for wat vibrator u want @taylorswift13 its on me. @tkelce get ur b**ch in check bruh or maybe I'll hav 2 f**k her mom and urs 2. May make a gud 3 way after popping a couple ecstasy pills. I'll put a chief's hat on no worries."

The "Gucci Gang" rapper then deleted and reframed his response to be a little more politically correct.

"Stop acting like ur so innocent," he wrote instead. "You are pushing people to vote for Kamala! Inflation through the roof and ppl struggling to pay their bills. They def won't be able to afford tix to ur shows! She said she will make changes right away. Why didn't she the past 3.5 years?"

He concluded that he was more likely to perform at the Super Bowl before the pop star. "Ayo fu*k Taylor Swift she can gobble on my pumpstick vote 4 trump and never look back fam also i bet i perform at the superbowl before her cringe a*s," he wrote."

Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala following the VP's debate against Donald Trump earlier in September. Trump himself also aggressively criticized Swift for the endorsement.

Lil Pump has been sounding off on Kamala Harris in a negative manner ever since she announced her run for president in July. He's said "F**k Kamala Harris" on X numerous times, questioned her race and even claimed he was making a diss track aimed at her.

See all of Pump's tweets below.

Lil Pump tweet lilpump/X loading...

Lil Pump tweet lilpump/X loading...

lil pump tweet lilpump/X loading...

Lil Pump tweet lilpump/X loading...

lil pump tweet lilpump/X loading...

lil pump tweet lilpump/X loading...