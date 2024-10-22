Barack Obama Raps Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ Lyrics After Being Introduced by Em at Vice President Kamala Harris’ Detroit Campaign Rally

As the U.S. presidential election draws closer, the candidates are pulling out the big guns in the hopes of winning at the ballots. At Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign rally in Detroit, Eminem was on hand to introduce former president Barack Obama. Barry O returned the favor by rapping lyrics to Shady's hit song "Lose Yourself."

Eminem Opens for Barack Obama at Detroit Rally

On Tuesday (Oct. 22), VP Kamala Harris continued her Michigan campaign tour with a rally in Detroit. As previously teased, Eminem took the stage before Barack Obama came out and offered a brief intro.

"As most of you know, the city of Detroit and the state of Michigan mean a lot to me," Em told the crowd. "And going into the election the spotlight is on us more than ever. I think it's important to use your voice. So, I'm encouraging everybody to get out and vote, please."

He continued, "I also think that people shouldn't be afraid to express their opinions. And I don't think anyone wants an America where people are worried about retribution or what people will do if you make your opinion known. I think Vice President Harris supports a future for this country where these freedoms and many others will be protected and upheld."

Following Em's brief speech, Obama took the stage. He began with an Eminem shoutout by weaving the lyrics to Shady's smash hit "Lose Yourself" into his address.

"I have done a lot of rallies," Obama told the crowd. "So, I don't usually get nervous. But I was feeling some kind of way following Eminem. I noticed my palms were sweaty. Knees weak, arms are heavy. Vomit on my sweater, already. Mom's spaghetti. I'm nervous but on the surface, I look calm and ready," he added before mimicking the baseline for the track.

With the election fast approaching, VP Harris and her opponent, Republican candidate Donald Trump, have been visiting swing states in the hopes of securing victories on Nov. 5. Trump will also be in Michigan this week where he will host rallies in Traverse City and Novi.

Eminem Is No Fan of Trump

Eminem has made his disdain for Trump clear over the years. In 2017, he famously blasted Trump during a cypher freestyle at the BET Hip Hop Awards. Last August, Shady accused Trump of brainwashing supporters in an interview.

"Watching him play to his base that thinks that he cares about them, and it’s actually the people that he cares about the f**king least," Eminem said. "If you’re talking about his core being, you know, a majority white middle class, what I don’t understand is how in the f**k do you feel like you relate to a billionaire who has never known struggle his entire f**king life."

Em is one of several rappers who have shown support for Vice President Kamala Harris leading up to the election including Megan Thee Stallion, Quavo, Cardi B, Fat Joe and others.

Check out Eminem's Detroit campaign rally intro and Obama's Shady shoutout below.

