Eminem Blasts Donald Trump and Accuses Trump of Brainwashing Supporters

Eminem blasts Donald Trump this week in an interview and accused the 45th President of the U.S. of brainwashing his MAGA supporters.

Eminem Speaks About Donald Trump and Trump's Supporters

On Monday (Aug. 7), a TikTok user who goes by rising_path posted a video of Eminem stating his opinion about Donald Trump in a close-up interview. In the video below, Slim Shady warned viewers that his choice of words about Donald Trump may not be concise because his mind gets flooded with several opinions about the politician. At the 00:20-mark, however, Eminem held no punches and called out the former president for acting like he was on his supporters' side. The rapper also tried to understand why MAGA enthusiasts drew comparisons to the Republican Party member.

"Watching him play to his base that thinks that he cares about them, and it’s actually the people that he cares about the f**king least," Eminem said in the video below. "If you’re talking about his core being, you know, a majority white middle class, what I don’t understand is how in the f**k do you feel like you relate to a billionaire who has never known struggle his entire f**king life."

Later in the video, Eminem commended Donald Trump for his persuasive speeches before accusing him of brainwashing his supporters.

"I will say this, he talks a good one," Em stated. "And if you’re in his base…let’s say you’re going to the rallies or whatever, you watch him on TV, you hear him talking this s**t, there’s part of me that understands, like, alright, he’s somehow still got them because he’s brainwashing them into thinking something great is going to happen."

Eminem Disses Donald Trump in 2017 Freestyle

Eminem has expressed his disdain for Donald Trump in the past. In October of 2017, the 50-year-old rhymer called out Trump during a freestyle cypher at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards.

See the video of Eminem blasting Donald Trump and his supporters below.

Watch Eminem Go in on Donald Trump and His Supporters