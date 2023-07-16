Eminem Performs ‘Lose Yourself’ and More at Ed Sheeran’s Detroit Show – Watch

Eminem made a surprise appearance at Ed Sheeran's Detroit show over the weekend and performed his classic songs.

Eminem made a surprise appearance at Ed Sheeran's concert on Saturday (July 15) at Ford Field in Detroit. The singer-guitarist paused his show for a second to talk about his love for the Motor City and one of their hometown heroes. That's when Ed strummed a few chords on his guitar and asked the crowd if they were familiar with Em's tune "Lose Yourself."

That's when Eminem emerged from the stage and started rapping his aspirational lyrics from his Oscar-winning song, much to the crowd's delight. The Detroit Free Press reported that this was Em's first Detroit concert appearance in several years. Despite that, the Grammy Award-winning rapper appeared right at home as he delivered a grandiose performance.

But they didn't stop there. Ed told the roaring crowd that Em had to perform another song for them. So Slim Shady obliged them with a rendition of his 2000 hit "Stan" with Ed assisting with the Dido chorus.

"I appreciate you, Detroit," Em said after his performance. "I love you!"

Eminem and Ed Sheeran Collaborations

Eminem and Ed Sheeran have been longtime collaborators in the music world. The pair first teamed up on "River" in 2017 from Em's album Revival. Then in 2019, Em and Ed teamed up again on "Remember the Name," which also featured 50 Cent. And in 2020, the duo collaborated on "Those Kinda Nights" from Eminem's album Music to Be Murdered By.

Watch Em and Ed rock Detroit below.

