Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ Lyrics
Eminem has a G.O.A.T.-level resume that includes two diamond albums, but his greatest singular mainstream accomplishment may be his hit single, "Lose Yourself."
Released in October of 2002, on the 8 Mile soundtrack, the motivational song produced by Em, Luis Resto and Jeff Bass became Shady's first No. 1 single. "Lose Yourself" stayed in the lead position of the Billboard Hot 100 for 12 weeks. The track went on to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song, becoming the first hip-hop song to do so. Em's song also took home Grammy Awards for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Solo Performance in 2003. Ultimately, "Lose Yourself" earned diamond certification in February of 2018. Nearly 20 years later, "Lose Yourself" is Em's biggest single to date, and that's saying something.
Need some inspiration for your next workout? Check out all the lyrics for yourself below.
INTRO
Look, if you had one shot or one opportunity
To seize everything you ever wanted in one moment
Would you capture it, or just let it slip? Yo
VERSE ONE
His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy
There's vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti
He's nervous, but on the surface he looks calm and ready
To drop bombs, but he keeps on forgetting
What he wrote down, the whole crowd goes so loud
He opens his mouth, but the words won't come out
He's choking, how? Everybody's joking now
The clock's run out, time's up, over—blaow!
Snap back to reality, ope there goes gravity, ope
There goes Rabbit, he choked, he's so mad but he won't
Give up that easy, no, he won't have it, he knows
His whole back's to these ropes, it don't matter, he's dope
He knows that but he's broke, he's so stagnant, he knows
When he goes back to this mobile home, that's when it's
Back to the lab again yo, this old rap shit, he
Better go capture this moment and hope it don't pass him, and
CHORUS
You better lose yourself in the music
The moment, you own it, you better never let it go (Go!)
You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow
This opportunity comes once in a lifetime, yo
You better lose yourself in the music
The moment, you own it, you better never let it go (Go!)
You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow
This opportunity comes once in a lifetime, yo
You better…
VERSE TWO
His soul's escaping through this hole that is gaping
This world is mine for the taking, make me king
As we move toward a New World Order
A normal life is boring; but superstardom's
Close to post-mortem, it only grows harder
Homie grows hotter, he blows, it's all over
These hoes is all on him, coast-to-coast shows
He's known as the Globetrotter, lonely roads
God only knows, he's grown farther from home, he's no father
He goes home and barely knows his own daughter
But hold your nose, 'cause here goes the cold water
These hoes don't want him no mo', he's cold product
They moved on to the next schmoe who flows
He nose-dove and sold nada, and so the soap opera
Is told, it unfolds, I suppose it's old, partner
But the beat goes on: da-da-dom, da-dom, dah-dah, dah-dah
CHORUS
You better lose yourself in the music
The moment, you own it, you better never let it go (Go!)
You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow
This opportunity comes once in a lifetime, yo
You better lose yourself in the music
The moment, you own it, you better never let it go (Go!)
You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow
This opportunity comes once in a lifetime, yo
You better…
VERSE THREE
No more games, I'ma change what you call rage
Tear this motherfuckin' roof off like two dogs caged
I was playin' in the beginning, the mood all changed
I've been chewed up and spit out and booed off stage
But I kept rhymin' and stepped right in the next cypher
Best believe somebody's payin' the Pied Piper
All the pain inside amplified by the
Fact that I can't get by with my nine-to-
Five and I can't provide the right type of life for my family
'Cause man, these goddamn food stamps don't buy diapers
And there's no movie, there's no Mekhi Phifer, this is my life
And these times are so hard, and it's gettin' even harder
Tryna feed and water my seed, plus teeter-totter
Caught up between bein' a father and a prima donna
Baby mama drama, screamin' on her, too much for me to wanna
Stay in one spot, another day of monotony's
Gotten me to the point I'm like a snail, I've got
To formulate a plot or end up in jail or shot
Success is my only motherfuckin' option—failure's not
Mom, I love you, but this trailer's got
To go; I cannot grow old in Salem's Lot
So here I go, it's my shot: feet, fail me not
This may be the only opportunity that I got
CHORUS
You better lose yourself in the music
The moment, you own it, you better never let it go (Go!)
You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow
This opportunity comes once in a lifetime, yo
You better lose yourself in the music
The moment, you own it, you better never let it go (Go!)
You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow
This opportunity comes once in a lifetime, yo
You better…
