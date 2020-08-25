Eminem’s Vocals Isolated From “Lose Yourself” Might Go Even Harder Than the Original: Listen

Nearly 20 years ago, Eminem dropped his chart-topping, Oscar Award-winning record "Lose Yourself," which also appears on the soundtrack for his on-screen film debut, 8 Mile. While the song is easily a classic and fan favorite, there is another version of the track with isolated vocals that has been circulating online for some time that might be just as captivating as the original.

Em's "Lose Yourself" with isolated vocals has been floating around on YouTube for a few years, and although it doesn't contain the fierce guitar strums and drums that add another element to the Detroit rhymer's fiery bars, it proves how dope the track is on its own. In fact, once the song gets to the hook, there's an additional set of vocals that can be heard along with the hook.

"You only get one shot/Opportunity/Lifetime," Em sings before rapping, "You better lose yourself in the music/The moment, you own it, you better never let it go (Go!)/You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow/This opportunity comes once in a lifetime, yo/You better lose yourself in the music/The moment, you own it, you better never let it go (Go!)/You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow/This opportunity comes once in a lifetime, yo/You better."

Eminem released "Lose Yourself" back in 2002, and the song catapulted to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. According to Billboard, the record landed at No. 1 on Nov. 9, 2002 and remained on the chart for 23 weeks.

Back in February, Em performed the record at the 2020 Oscars Awards 17 years after he won the award for Best Original Song. The win made him the first rapper to take home an Academy Award.

Check out the ripped audio version of Eminem's "Lose Yourself" below.