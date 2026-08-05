Kurupt Reveals Eminem Covered the Cost of His Rehab to Help With Sobriety

Eminem quietly paid for Kurupt's rehab after learning the West Coast rap legend was struggling with alcohol addiction.

On Monday (August 3), Kurupt sat down with Sway In The Morning and reflected on his longtime battle with addiction, which included multiple seizures and a medically induced coma that lasted nearly three weeks.

As he looked back on that period, Kurupt credited Dr. Dre with reaching out to offer encouragement while Eminem stepped in with a life-changing gesture behind the scenes.

"It was Dr. Dre that called and was just giving his support and just let me know that, you know, we all go through these things," he said. "He was just giving me that game. And it was Em who came to the table like, 'Kurupt my folks and I'm going to put some money into getting him into like, a rehab situation to where he can sit down and enjoy himself and be out the way. Nobody will know he's there.'"

He continued: "You know, these things cost bread. So Em put the cheese up for it and said, 'Tell Kurupt I love him.’ Dr. Dre relayed the message and then he put me with Em's folks. So, you know, that was real special to me. Appreciate both of them so much. And it's like, damn. You know, he just came out the blue from nowhere. Like, 'Okay, Kurupt going through that. Bam. Boom. I'ma do that for him, man. Tell Kurupt get well, we love him.' That's deep."

Eminem has been open about his own battle with addiction over the years. After nearly dying from a methadone overdose in 2007, the Detroit rap icon entered recovery and has remained sober ever since, frequently marking his sobriety milestones on social media. He's also spoken about wanting to help others facing similar struggles, making Kurupt's story another example of the quiet support he's offered behind the scenes.

Watch Kurupt talk about the help he received from Em and Dre below.

Watch Kurupt Open Up About the Help From Eminem and Dr. Dre

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