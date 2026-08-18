Over 100 Pairs of Autographed Sneakers From Eminem’s Personal Collection Are Up for Auction

Eminem is giving sneakerheads a chance to get their hands on a bunch of his sneakers, including one of his rarest pairs of kicks ever.

On Monday (Aug. 17), the Detroit rap icon put more than 100 signed sneakers from his personal collection as well as two of the only 45 pairs made of his ultra-exclusive Air Jordan 3 'Slim Shady' Player Exclusive sneakers up for auction as part of the Marshall Mathers Foundation. This is the first time the shoes have been made available to the general public.

The sneakers were originally created specifically for Em's performance during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in 2022. Only 45 pairs were produced, and until now, they have remained strictly out of reach for fans and collectors.

The bidding is open now through Julien's Auctions here, and is set to close on August 25 at 10 a.m. PT.

According to a post from Em on X, 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit the Marshall Mathers Foundation and be put toward the organization’s efforts to provide resources and opportunities to disadvantaged and at-risk youth in Detroit and surrounding communities.

Back in February, Em donated a signed pair of Nike Air Jordan 4 sneakers to Julien's Auctions and they ended up going for $5,120 to an undisclosed bidder. As of this writing, the current bid on the Jordan 3s are $25,000 and will likely go higher.

Check out the Air Jordan 3 'Slim Shady' sneakers below.

See the Air Jordan 3 'Slim Shady' Player Exclusive Sneaker

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