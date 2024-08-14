Lil Pump Gets Extremely Heated While Being Interviewed About Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Politics and More

There aren't many rappers as vocal about the upcoming presidential election as Lil Pump. After putting his support behind former President Donald Trump in 2020, the Florida rapper has been extremely expressive on social media over the last few months about getting Trump back in office when it comes time to vote in the Nov. 5 election. In an exclusive interview with XXL, Lil Pump speaks on why he's a Donald Trump supporter, the diss track he was going to drop aimed at current President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is running against Trump for president, his upcoming Spanish album and his transformation to a healthier lifestyle.

While Pump still plans to drop music in English, he is currently working on a Spanish language album. The 23-year-old rapper is Colombian, so he's paying tribute to his roots with the forthcoming effort. "I'm working on a Spanish album," Pump tells XXL during the interview, which occurred on Aug. 8. "I got a lot of big features on there, which I can't speak about right now." That project will arrive first, though he doesn't have a confirmed release dat yet, then Pump will serve the rap fans with his usual rhymes in English. "I have so much Spanish music that's going to be coming out and I think I'll transform to that part in music," he shares.

Elsewhere in the discussion, Lil Pump explains why Donald Trump is a better fit for office than Vice President Kamala Harris. The 23-year-old rhymer doesn't hold back his thoughts on Joe Biden either. In 2020, Pump attended a Trump campaign rally and was brought up on stage to address the crowd. Trump famously referred to Pump incorrectly as "Little Pimp."

"When Trump was in office, gas prices were down, taxes were down, everything was down," Lil Pump tells XXL. "These muthaf**kas [Joe Biden and Kamala Harris] come in office, and everything goes up."

The diss track aimed at Harris and Biden would've dropped on Pump's birthday this week: Aug. 17. "I'm about to rip the internet this week," Pump insists. "Like I'm about to break it completely." However, Pump just announced he will no longer be releasing a diss track. Instead he will drop a pro-Trump track. "Not dropping a diss song," he wrote on X on Aug. 13. "I know some ppl wanted it but it would hurt what we are fighting for which is to get President Trump in office. Can’t stoop down to the liberals level IM DROPPING A PRO TRUMP SONG WITH THE SUPPORT OF THE TRUMP TEAM!! YES THIS IS BIG!! MAGA."

For much of the summer, Lil Pump's passion for politics has played out on X, formerly known as Twitter. The artist has praised Trump and dissed Kamala Harris, even going as so far as to question her race. "REMINDER: Kamala Harris isn't Black, she's Indian," he tweeted this week. As this interview got underway, Pump noticeably began to get upset with the line of questioning regarding politics. XXL provided Lil Pump with a platform for this interview to share his thoughts on what he has been expressing on social media regarding politics over the last few months. Pump eventually apologized to XXL staff at the end of the conversation.

Watch the full conversation with Lil Pump below.

Watch Lil Pump's Interview With XXL