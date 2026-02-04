Lil Jon’s Son DJ Young Slade Missing in Georgia

A family crisis is unfolding for Lil Jon, as his son, DJ Young Slade, has been reported missing in Georgia.

On Tuesday (Feb. 3), the Milton Police Department in Milton, Ga., posted on their Facebook page a missing person alert for Lil Jon's 27-year-old son, Nathan Murray Smith, who also goes by his stage name DJ Young Slade. According to the bulletin, Smith was last seen at his home in Baldwin Drive in Milton at 6 a.m. in the morning.

"[Smith] ran out of his house and has been missing since," reads the alert, which you can view below. "[Smith] left on foot and does not possess a phone. He may be disoriented and in need of assistance."

"Family and friends are concerned for his safety," the alert concludes.

Police describe Smith as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds with short black hair. He was last seen in the area of Baldwin Drive/Mayfield Rd. in Milton, Ga.

If anyone has seen Natha Smith, the Milton Police Department can be reached at their dispatch line at (678) 297-6300, option 1. People can also provide information via email to Detective Sarah Moore at sarah.moore@miltonga.gov.

According to People.com, a rep for Lil Jon released a statement, requesting privacy for the family at this time.

"We are also asking for continued prayers for Nathan to come home safe. "Thank you," the statement concludes.

See Milton Police Missing Person Report on DJ Young Slade (Nathan Smith)

Lil Jon's son, DJ Young Slade (aka Nathan Smith) has been reported missing by the Milton Police Department in Georgia on February 4, 2026.

