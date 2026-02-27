Lil Jon’s Son’s Cause of Death Revealed

Lil Jon's son's cause of death has been revealed.

According to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's autospy report, which was released on Wednesday (Feb. 26), the cause of death for Lil Jon's son, Nathan "DJ Young Slade" Smith, was accidental "drowning in the setting of psilocybin use." The document further confirmed the presence of "a pharmacologically active hallucinogenic compound of psilocybin — hallucinogenic mushrooms" in Smith's blood.

XXL has reached out to Lil Jon's team for comment.

Lil Jon's son was first reported missing by the Milton Police Department in Georgia on Feb. 3, before his body was found in a pond three days later. Following Smith's death, Lil Jon issued a heartfelt statement on behalf of his family, including Smith's mother, Nicole.

"I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith," Lil Jon said in a statement via E! News. "His mother and I are devastated."

"Nathan was the kindest human being you would ever meet," he continued. "He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate and warmhearted—he loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest."

"We loved Nathan with all of our hearts and are incredibly proud of him," he added. "He was loved and appreciated, and in our last times together, we're comforted in knowing that we expressed that very sentiment to him."

Before his tragic death, Smith was a club DJ and a graduate from New York University. The 55-year-old artist also worked as a music producer and engineer.

