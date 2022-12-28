A Look at Travis Scott’s Return Following Astroworld Aftermath
Tragedy can strike at any time, which is one of the reasons why life is so fragile. On Nov. 5, 2021 during Travis Scott's third annual Astroworld Festival, a crowd crush occurred that took the lives of 10 attendees and injured over 300 more. Following the catastrophic incident, questions have been raised centered around who is liable: Travis Scott, Live Nation, venue security or the Houston Police Department with Travis settling a few lawsuits and also taking a short break from the public eye. After releasing an apologetic video and statement, Travis fell back until March of this year.
Around that time, Travis returned to Instagram to post about Project HEAL, an initiative based around event safety and community support. This would be his first foray back into the public since the Astroworld tragedy. He then began to build on his presence from here. Since Travis has faced a slew of criticism for what happened at Astroworld, he had to be mindful about his next few steps. April saw the release of a Southside song featuring Travis and Future, "Hold That Heat," In May, he performed alongside Quavo at Miami nightclub E11even, followed by La Flame hitting the stage at the Billboard Music Awards later that month. After these series of events, one thing was made clear: Travis Scott is on his way back.
Live performances, new Cactus Jack apparel and Jordan sneakers, plus new features, have since followed. All of which add to the momentum that Travis has built for himself. This, in addition to the still mysterious whereabouts of his next album, Utopia, has set Travis up for a big 2023 as the final resolution of the Astroworld tragedy looms in the distance.
Check out the timeline of Travis Scott's return below.
Project HEALMarch 8, 2022
Four months after the Astroworld tragedy and mostly staying out of the public eye, Travis Scott meekly returned via an Instagram post. The post in question was for Project HEAL, an initiative centered around event safety and giving back to the youth. Consisting of four phases that include a scholarship, upgrading Travis' youth center, mental health assistance and an event safety conference, Project HEAL offers several moving parts. As of now, there doesn't appear to have been any recent updates on the project or it's next steps.
Feature on Southside and Future's "Hold That Heat"April 2022
Back in April, Southside, the wildy successful producer, teased, then dropped a song called "Hold That Heat." The track features Future and Travis Scott's first verse since the Astroworld tragedy. Originally thought to be a Travis song as opposed to a Southside release, the Houston rapper has two verses and a hook here.
Performance at Miami's E11even Nightclub With QuavoMay 2022
In his first live show since Astroworld, Travis Scott appeared at E11even nightclub in Miami. Performing during a weekend of festivities based around the Miami Grand Prix, an F1 race, Travis took the stage with Quavo and ran through classics ("Antidote," "Sicko Mode") and newer songs, like the aforementioned "Hold That Heat." Throwing money in the crowd and raging, Travis seemed like his normal self while on stage.
Taking the 2022 Billboard Music Awards StageMay 2022
The Billboard Music Awards are usually a big deal. This past May, Travis hit the stage for his first performance at an award ceremony since Astroworld. Sticking to two songs ("Lost Forever" and "Mafia"), it wasn't a long set, but Travis appearing was still a surprise.
Cactus Jack by Nike ReleaseMay 20, 2022
On May 20, Travis went on Instagram to post a photo of his new Cactus Jack brand Nike apparel. Showing off an all-weather parka coat, cargo pants, a ski mask and goggles (all items colored all-black), along with the day's date, Travis was seemingly returning to his clothing/sneaker release schedule.
Cactus Jack Jordan 1 AdJuly 18, 2022
Travis Scott posted upcoming Cactus Jack gear to Instagram once again in July. This time, it was the Cactus Jack Jordan 1s. A highly sought after shoe, he received tons of engagement on the image—over 3 million likes.
Travis Scott Is Future's Special Guest at Rolling Loud MiamiJuly 23, 2022
Travis Scott's return to Rolling Loud was always in the cards—it was just a matter of when. The mystery was solved in July when Travis hit the stage as a guest during Future's set. Travis performed "Hold That Heat," in addition to a few of his own songs. And as an act who means a lot to Rolling Loud's festival growth, it was a big moment. This was also Travis' first festival performance since Astroworld.
Two-Night Concert in LondonAug. 6, 2022
Taking it overseas, Travis Scott performed two nights in August at London's 02 Arena. The shows were huge and the reception he received was great—another big step in his return to the public eye. Plus, this was his first solo concert since Astroworld.
DJ Khaled's "Let's Pray" featuring Travis Scott and Don ToliverAugust 2022
Alongside his fellow Cactus Jack act Don Toliver, Travis collabed with DJ Khaled for the song "Let's Pray" for Khaled's album, God Did. The We the Best head honcho has relationships with everyone in music and never hesitates to enlist the biggest stars in rap (and other genres) on his albums.
Surprise Performance at Bronny James' 18th Birthday PartyOctober 2022
There's nothing like turning 18—it's a celebration that only happens once. When your dad is NBA champion LeBron James, it's likely the aforementioned party will be one for the ages. For Bronny James, his oldest son, LeBron pulled out all the stops, renting out a venue and having both 2022 XXL Freshman SoFaygo and Travis Scott perform in separate sets. Footage surfaced online of Travis performing as the father and son duo turned up together.
Travis Scott Appears on Drake and 21 Savage's "Pussy & Millions"
Drake can sometimes aim for the unexpected. He definitely did so when he dropped Her Loss, a collab album with 21 Savage that arrived in November. The 16-track project only has one feature: Travis Scott on "Pussy & Millions." Travis' ongoing friendship and history of collabs with Drake is what makes his appearance somewhat expected, but being the only guest on such a big album says a lot about Travis' star power.
Headlining Rolling Loud Los Angeles, Thailand, Rotterdam and PortugalNovember/December 2022
In a series of festival lineup announcements, it became clear that Rolling Loud still feels very strongly about Travis Scott. From November to December, Rolling Loud announced Travis as a headliner for their shows in Los Angeles, Rotterdam, Thailand and Portugal, all of which are scheduled to take place next spring and summer.
"Down in Atlanta" with Pharrell WilliamsNovember 2022
Pharrell Williams, one-half of the all-time production duo The Neptunes and a legend in his own right, is good for dropping one-off songs here and there. His latest is "Down in Atlanta," which dropped last month and features none other than Travis Scott. The smooth, laidback jam is different from Travis' usual high-energy fare, but Pharrell supporting him during his return to his career speaks volumes.
Travis Scott Appears on Metro Boomin's Album, Heroes and VillainsDecember 2022
Close friends and instrumental in each other's rise, Travis Scott and Metro Boomin have plenty classics together. So, it should come as no surprise that Travis was all over Metro's highly anticipated album, Heroes and Villains. Rapping on four songs in total, ("Raindrops (Insane)," "Trance," "Niagara Falls (Foot or 2)" and "Lock on Me," Travis is a major part of the sound and feel of the project.