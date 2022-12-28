A Look at Travis Scott’s Return Following Astroworld Aftermath

Tragedy can strike at any time, which is one of the reasons why life is so fragile. On Nov. 5, 2021 during Travis Scott's third annual Astroworld Festival, a crowd crush occurred that took the lives of 10 attendees and injured over 300 more. Following the catastrophic incident, questions have been raised centered around who is liable: Travis Scott, Live Nation, venue security or the Houston Police Department with Travis settling a few lawsuits and also taking a short break from the public eye. After releasing an apologetic video and statement, Travis fell back until March of this year.

Around that time, Travis returned to Instagram to post about Project HEAL, an initiative based around event safety and community support. This would be his first foray back into the public since the Astroworld tragedy. He then began to build on his presence from here. Since Travis has faced a slew of criticism for what happened at Astroworld, he had to be mindful about his next few steps. April saw the release of a Southside song featuring Travis and Future, "Hold That Heat," In May, he performed alongside Quavo at Miami nightclub E11even, followed by La Flame hitting the stage at the Billboard Music Awards later that month. After these series of events, one thing was made clear: Travis Scott is on his way back.

Live performances, new Cactus Jack apparel and Jordan sneakers, plus new features, have since followed. All of which add to the momentum that Travis has built for himself. This, in addition to the still mysterious whereabouts of his next album, Utopia, has set Travis up for a big 2023 as the final resolution of the Astroworld tragedy looms in the distance.

Check out the timeline of Travis Scott's return below.