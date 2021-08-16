Travis Scott Turns Down Fan Trying to Buy the Shoes Travis Is Wearing – Watch

Travis Scott fans are very loyal and they can also be very obsessive—especially when it comes to his Nike collaborations.

Over the weekend, a video surfaced on the internet of a fan begging to buy the Travis Scott Fragment Air Jordan 1 High sneakers the rapper was wearing. The incident happened last Friday (Aug. 13) during a basketball tournament hosted by NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving at West Orange High School in West Orange, N.J.

In the clip, a fan is holding over $500 in his hand and begging Travis for his sought-after heat on his feet. The Cactus Jack Records boss was humbled by the offer but repeatedly signaled to the fan that he wasn't going to give or sell the individual his kicks. However, the fan was still persistent with his monetary offer, but Travis, using hand gestures, waved a "No" at the person.

Travis' Fragment Air Jordan 1 High sneakers and the just-released lows from Nike are in high demand. If you are looking to get your hands on either sneaker, resale websites like Grailed.com are offering prices ranging from $2,000 for the lows and upwards of $4,000 for the hightop version. You can check out pics of the highs and lows below.

Travis is among several rappers who can command high-selling prices for their kicks. Auction house Sotheby’s is now selling rare sneakers from partnerships with Nike/Jordan and artists like Kanye West, Drake, Eminem, DJ Khaled and Travis. Back in March, La Flame’s Nike Air Jordan IV Retro in a purple colorway went up for auction with a starting bid of $26,000.

Check out the fan begging for Travis Scott’s sneakers below.