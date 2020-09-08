Travis Scott Goes to a McDonald’s and Gets Rushed by Big Crowd of Fans: Watch

Travis Scott has kicked the promotion for his new McDonald's meal into high gear, and fans got a little too crazed in the midst of it all.

On Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 8), La Flame hit up a McDonald's in California, only to be rushed by a barrage of fans outside the restaurant. Absorbing the moment, Scott put his phone up into the air to film himself and the pandemonium of fans unfolding around him on Instagram Live.

In the video, you can see the massive crowd behind Travis as he stands on a raised platform of some sort and stares into his camera lens. Of course, he shouts his signature catchphrase as he soaks up the atmosphere. "It's lit," he says as people roar behind him.

As he gets closer to fans separated by a barricade, some of them step out from behind it to get closer to the rapper. The fans then start to mob around him and Travis begins to quicken his pace as he walks away. Security yells out "Back up!" while Travis continues to record the commotion.

"Slow down, slow down, slow down, slow down," Travis says. "Oh shit! Ayo, IG we gotta go. I'ma call you back." He then ends the video.

Travis' celebration arrives hours after McDonald's officially let loose his new $6 McDonald's combo. The new meal consists of a quarter pounder with cheese, bacon strips, fries and a sprite.

“Everyone has a favorite McDonald’s meal, no matter who you are,” says McDonald’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, Morgan Flatley. “Travis is a true McDonald’s fan having grown up visiting our restaurants in Houston, not to mention one of the biggest musical acts and cultural icons in the world. This is the first time in nearly 30 years we’ve introduced a superstar’s name to our menu—we’re excited to bring the Travis Scott Meal to a McDonald’s near you starting next week.”

The last celebrity to have their name in a McDonald's menu was none other than NBA legend Michael Jordan.

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald’s collaboration to life,” Travis said. “We are bringing together two iconic worlds. Including a charitable component was key for me, and I can’t wait for people to see what we have in store.”

See a commercial for the new Travis Scott combo meal below.