Travis Scott is slowly but surely returning to the main stage, but he will not be performing at the 2022 Rolling Loud Miami festival, reportedly due to logistical issues that could not be ironed out in time.

On Sunday (July 17), Rolling Loud announced it would be replacing Kanye West with Kid Cudi as the headliner for the festival's first day. In the comment section, Rolling Loud cofounder Tariq Cherif tried stating his case for the change.

"Tried to convince Ye to stay on the lineup but he wasn’t having it ‍♂️," Cherif posted.

In a since-deleted comment, Cherif responded to a fan asking why Travis Scott was not added to the bill instead, "Venue won't allow Travis because of Astroworld deaths."

Tariq Cherif comments on Travis Scott no performing at Rolling Loud Miami

On Monday (July 18), Cherif spoke with TMZ and explained why he removed the post and why Travis Scott performing at 2022 Rolling Loud Miami was not an option at this time. Cherif explained that he removed the comment because it was false. He said the festival did in fact reach out to Travis Scott about headlining the show but were not able to obtain the proper security and insurance on such short notice.

"All artists are in consideration for the event. But, in this case, each situation had logistical challenges and Travis wasn’t an option for this upcoming week," a rep for Rolling Loud also tells the celebrity news site.

XXL has reached out to Travis Scott's team, Hard Rock Stadium and a rep for Rolling Loud for comment.

It's been just over eight months since the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy that claimed 10 lives. After a hiatus from the stage, Scott is getting back into the swing of things. Earlier this month, La Flame performed at Coney Art Walls in Coney Island, N.Y. He is slated to co-headline the Primavera Sound Festival in South America later this year.