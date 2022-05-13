Woman Sues Travis Scott After Allegedly Suffering Miscarriage Following Astroworld Injuries – Report

Travis Scott is reportedly being sued by a woman who claims she lost her unborn baby when she was trampled at the tragic 2021 Astroworld Festival.

Shanazia Williamson and her husband Jarawd Owens have filed a lawsuit against the rapper, according to an article published by DailyMail on Thursday (May 12). The report claims the Dayton, Ohio couple allege Williamson was with child when they attended the fateful 2021 Astroworld Festival on Nov. 5, 2021. The couple claims Williamson was one of hundreds of people who were injured during the concert after a crowd surge caused people to be smushed and trampled leading to 10 deaths. Due to the injuries she sustained during the show, Williamson reportedly suffered miscarriage.

"While in attendance at the festival, Shanazia was trampled and crushed resulting in horrific injuries and ultimately the death of her and Jarawd's unborn child," the suit claims, "In addition, Shanazia sustained injuries to her shoulder, back, leg, chest, stomach and other parts of her body."

"Defendants' failure to plan, design, manage, operate, staff, and supervise the event was a direct and proximate cause of Shanazia's injuries and death of her and Jarawd's unborn child," the suit continues. The couple is also suing the organizers of the festival as well as the Harris County Sports and Convention corporation.

XXL has reached out to Travis Scott's rep and attorney for comment.

Travis Scott is facing lawsuits from over 700 people who claim they suffered injuries as a result of the 2021 Astroworld Festival. Though questions have remained as to when Travis was aware that there was an issue in the crowd, he has not been charged with any wrongdoing. The security company who worked the event, Contemporary Services Corporation, has come under fire recently as it has been noted that they also provided security for the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival where Dave Chappelle was attacked onstage.

Travis is slowly but surely making his return to the big stage. Last week, it was announced he will perform at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15. He has been announced as one of the headliners for November's Primavera Sound Festival in South America.