Travis Scott Stops Show and Demands Fans Who Climbed Truss to Get Down – Watch

Travis Scott has learned his lesson.

On Monday (July 4), La Flame performed at Coney Art Walls in Coney Island, N.Y., as Meek Mill's opening act. During Travis' set, a few fans got a little too overzealous and decided to climb a truss next to the stage. After noticing the people dangling dangerously, Travis Scott stopped the show to address the rowdy group. In video of the show obtained by TMZ on Tuesday (June 5), Travis is seen performing his hit song "Anecdote." Multiple fans can be seen on top of a metal truss swaying wildly to the song. All of the sudden, the music stops and the Texas rapper addresses the safety hazard.

"We need y'all to get down. We need y'all to get down," the "Sicko Mode" rapper demanded.

"I got ’em," he then repeated several times, presumably letting security know he was handling the situation before they moved in to take charge. The people start to climb down upon Travis' request. However, there is another person in a Spider-Man costume also sitting dangerously on the other end of the metal piping.

"Ayo, my bro. My brother, just make sure you safe, my brother. You hear me?" Travis urged as the person climbed down.

"If everybody okay, let me get a hell yeah," Travis yelled as order was being restored.

Afterward, he went further into crowd control mode, directing the swelling crowd to take steps back in order to make room. He also demanded the men who were still hanging onto the scaffolding return to the crowd before the show resumed.

Travis Scott is slowly but surely getting back to doing live performances less than a year removed from the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy, which claimed the lives of 10 people when a crowd surge crushed many attendees. Scott performed live for the first time since the mass casualty event back in March for a pre-Oscars party. The day before his Coney Island set, Travis performed at E11EVEN Miami nightclub. He is set to be one of the headliners at the Primavera Sound Festival in South America in November.

See Video of Travis Scott's Show Coney Island Show Below