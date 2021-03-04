Travis Scott ‘Sicko Mode’ Lyrics

If you need any proof of the impact of Travis Scott's "Sicko Mode," look no further than its certified diamond status.

Off Scott's third studio album, Astroworld, the Drake-featured track quickly became a fan favorite and was put out as an official single three weeks after the album's release on Aug. 21, 2018. Produced by a band of producers including Mike Dean, Rogét Chahayed, CuBeatz, OZ, Hit-Boy and Tay Keith, the single includes one of the most memorable beat flips in recent memory. Three years after its release and the track still slaps like day one.

While we continue to wait for Travis Scott's long-awaited Utopia album, we revisit one of the biggest songs of the last decade.

Check out the lyrics to Travis Scott's "Sicko Mode" single below.

PART ONE

INTRO: Drake

Astro, yeah

Sun is down, freezin' cold

That's how we already know, winter's here

My dawg would probably do it for a Louis belt

That's just all he know, he don't know nothin' else

I tried to show 'em, yeah

I tried to show 'em, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Goin' on you with the pick and roll

Young La Flame, he in sicko mode

PART TWO

VERSE ONE: Travis Scott and The Notorious B.I.G.

Woo, made this here with all the ice on in the booth

At the gate outside, when they pull up, they get me loose

Yeah, Jump Out boys, that's Nike boys, hoppin' out coupes

This shit way too big, when we pull up, give me the loot

(Gimme the loot!)

Was off the Remy, had a Papoose

Had to hit my old town to duck the news

Two-four hour lockdown, we made no moves

Now it's 4 a.m. and I'm back up poppin' with the crew

I just landed in, Chase B mixes pop like Jamba Juice

Different colored chains, think my jeweler really sellin' fruits

And they chokin', man, know the crackers wish it was a noose

BRIDGE: Big Hawk and Swae Lee

Some-Some-Some-Someone said

To win the retreat, we all in too deep

Pl-Pl-Playin' for keeps, don't play us for weak (Someone said)

To win the retreat, we all in too deep

Pl-Pl-Playin' for keeps, don't play us for weak

VERSE TWO: Travis Scott and Uncle Luke

Yeah, this shit way too formal, y'all know I don't follow suit

Stacey Dash, most of these girls ain't got a clue

All of these hoes I made off records I produced

I might take all my exes and put 'em all in a group

Hit my eses, I need the bootch

'Bout to turn this function to Bonnaroo

Told her, "Hop in, you comin' too"

In the 305, bitches treat me like I'm Uncle Luke

(Don't stop, pop that pussy!)

Had to slop the top off, it's just a roof, uh

She said, "Where we goin'?" I said, "The moon"

We ain't even make it to the room

She thought it was the ocean, it's just the pool

Now I got her open, it's just the Goose

Who put this shit together? I'm the glue

BRIDGE: Travis Scott, Swae Lee and Big Hawk

Someone said

Shorty FaceTimed me out the blue

Someone said

Pl-Playin' for keeps

Someone said, muthafucka, someone said

Don't play us for weak

PART THREE

INTRO: Travis Scott, Drake and Lil Juice

Yeah!

Astro, yeah, yeah

(Tay Keith, fuck these niggas up!)

Ayy, ayy

CHORUS: Drake and Travis Scott

She's in love with who I am

Back in high school, I used to bus it to the dance (Yeah)

Now I hit the FBO with duffels in my hands

I did half a Xan, 13 hours 'til I land

Had me out like a light, ayy, yeah

Like a light, ayy, yeah

VERSE THREE: Drake and Travis Scott

Like a light, aye, slept through the flight, aye

Knocked for the night, aye

767, man, this shit got double bedroom, man

I still got scores to settle, man

I crept down the block (Down the block)

Made a right (Yeah, right)

Cut the lights (Yeah, what?), paid the price (Yeah)

Niggas think it's sweet (Nah, never), it's on sight (Yeah, what?)

Nothin' nice (Yeah), baguettes in my ice (Aw, man)

Jesus Christ (Yeah), checks over stripes (Yeah)

That's what I like (Yeah), that's what we like (Yeah)

Lost my respect, you not a threat

When I shoot my shot, that shit wetty like I'm Sheck (Bitch)

See the shots that I took (Aye), wet like I'm Book (Aye)

Wet like I'm Lizzie

I be spinnin' Valley, circle blocks 'til I'm dizzy (Yeah, what?)

Like where is he? (Yeah, what?)

No one seen him (Yeah, yeah)

I'm tryna clean ’em (Yeah)

CHORUS: Drake and Travis Scott

She's in love with who I am

Back in high school, I used to bus it to the dance

Now I hit the FBO with duffels in my hands (Woo)

I did half a Xan, 13 hours 'til I land

Had me out like a light (Like a light)

Like a light (Like a light)

Like a light (Like a light)

Like a light

VERSE FOUR: Travis Scott

Yeah, passed the dawgs a celly

Sendin' texts, ain't sendin' kites, yeah

He said, "Keep that on lock"

I say, "You know this shit, it's stife," yeah

It's absolute, yeah (Yeah), I'm back, reboot (It's lit)

LaFerrari to Jamba Juice, yeah (Skrrt, skrrt)

We back on the road, they jumpin' off, no parachute, yeah

Shawty in the back

She said she workin' on her glutes, yeah (Oh my God)

Ain't by the book, yeah, this how it look, yeah

'Bout a check, yeah (Check), just check the foots, yeah

Pass this to my daughter, I'ma show her what it took (Yeah)

Baby mama cover Forbes, got these other bitches shook

Yeah

