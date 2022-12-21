Kid Cudi Says He’s No Longer Doing The Scotts Collaboration With Travis Scott

Kid Cudi has announced that he's no longer doing The Scotts collaboration with Travis Scott.

On Wednesday (Dec. 21), Kid Cudi jumped on Twitter for an early morning Q&A session with fans and one person asked him about his collaborative project with Travis Scott called The Scotts. That's when the Cudder relayed the bad news.

"Is The Scotts album still on the cards," the fan asked, to which Cudi replied: "Naw im not doin that. The moment has passed."

While this is unfortunate news for fans, the Entergalactic creator assured his followers that he and LaFlame will collaborate on music in the future.

"Damn if not an album are we still going to get collabs with you and Travis?" asked another person, with Cudi responding, "Def!!"

Kid Cudi and Travis Scott released the collaborative track "The Scotts" in April 2020. Initially, the song was supposed to be the first single from their tentative full-length joint project. In an August 2020 interview with GQ, Travis promised the album will have nothing but heat on it. "A lot. Some fireness!" he bragged.

Nevertheless, "The Scotts" song premiered at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, marking the third chart-topping single for Scott and the first for Cudi. Travis' last No. 1 was his anthemic banger "Highest in the Room."

In the meantime, Kid Cudi is busy working on his big project—his directorial debut. Back in March, the Ohio rhymer announced that he's directing his first feature film called "Teddy" for Netflix. Among the producers of the film include Jeymes Samuel, Jay-Z and James Lassiter, along with production companies Mad Solar and BRON studios.

Listen to Kid Cudi and Travis Scott's Collabo Song "The Scotts" Below