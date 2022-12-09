SZA, Travis Scott ‘Open Arms’ Lyrics – Listen to New Song

SZA and Travis Scott team up once again for another collaborative song "Open Arms," which appears on the R&B singer's just-released album, SOS.

On "Open Arms," produced by Michael Uzowuru, Teo Halm and Rob Bisel, SZA sings of heartbreak and comes to the realization that she will accept isolation with open arms to avoid future heartaches. LaFlame comes in on the third verse and embraces the songstress's emotional decision.

"Locked in for life, on God, no replacin' me/Consequences, repercussions, karma keep on changin' me (Ooh yeah)," he raps on the acoustic guitar-driven ballad.

Fans are loving SZA and Travis' collabo tune. Some people are freely admitting the song is leaving them an emotional wreck.

"SZA and Travis Scott did it again, they never miss together," wrote one fan.

Another person tweeted a photo of Barney slumped over and surrounded by several empty beer bottles. "Open arms is something else. I never expected that vibe from sza and travis," he wrote.

"Travis on that song w sza had me in tears [Loudly crying face emoji] so beautiful," tweeted another fan.

However, some people felt that Travis' verse wasn't needed on SZA's heartbreaking song.

"Sza is pouring her heart out in a song & here come Travis Scott talking about backshots... men will never be serious people," typed one disappointed listener.

SZA's album SOS is available now on all on digital streaming platforms.

Check Out the Song and Lyrics to SZA and Travis Scott's New Song "Open Arms" Below

INTRO:

When you do your best you ca—, I done told you

When you do your best, hell, that's all you can do

You and me and anybody else

So they always start talkin'

VERSE 1 (SZA):

I'm runnin' away from where I'm from

Never can stay with no one

Lovin' you almost feels like somethin'

When no one's around me

You lost and found me

I was surrounded

With open, open, open

CHORUS (SZA and Travis Scott):

Open arms (Ooh), open arms

You give me open, I'm so devoted

You keep me open (Ooh), open arms

I'm so devoted to you, to you, to you

VERSE 2 (SZA):

Spent your life bein' hopeless

Chokin' on insecurity

I know, oh, this is bad

But, please, put a leash on me anyway

Who needs self-esteem anyway?

I hate myself to make you stay

Push me away, I'll be right here (Here)

With open, open, open

CHORUS (SZA and Travis Scott):

Open arms (Ooh), open arms

You give me open, I'm so devoted

You keep me open (Ooh), open arms

I'm so devoted to you, to you, to you

VERSE 3 (Travis Scott):

No matter what come between us, yeah, I decided (Ayy)

I'm forever ridin' (Ride), you're forever guidin' (Ayy)

Pull up on an opp, hit his curve up, slidin' (Brr)

Notice when you mad, ain't no words, just silence (Ooh)

You my favorite color, now you seein' every shade of me

You say that I'm trippin', I hit back like, "Where you takin' me?"

Locked in for life, on God, no replacin' me

Consequences, repercussions, karma keep on changin' me (Ooh yeah)

For you I trust, face card, valid ID (Ooh)

C'est la vie, go to Paris, it ain't five-star, it ain't me

Over-solid, keep it concrete (Ahh), I'ma bet it on your whole fee

Just don't switch sides, I could buy a piece, your wrist AP (Ahh)

Through the ups and downs and all the heat

Take a turn and tell you what it be

Backshots make you feel relief, anythin', just don't you ever leave

OUTRO (SZA and Travis Scott):

I guess I gotta go (Ooh)

I guess it's time to go

I gotta let you go (I'm so devoted)

You keep me open (Ooh)

Gotta let you go, gotta let you go

I gotta let you go, I must

You're the only one that's holdin' me down (Ooh)

You're the only one holdin' me down (Ooh, only one)

'Cause I'm the only one that's holdin' me down