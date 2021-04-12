Travis Scott's journey through the music industry has opened many channels for the rapper to achieve success. After earning a No. 3 position on the Billboard 200 with his debut album, Rodeo, in 2015, the Houston native rightfully achieved No. 1 status when his 2016 LP, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, debuted at the top of the 200 chart in September of that year. His 2018 album, Astroworld, was another significant milestone in his career after arriving at the No. 1 spot and spending more than 130 weeks on the chart. The three-in-one production showcased on the Drake and Swae Lee-assisted "Sicko Mode" highlighted how a song didn't have to stick to one formula to become a No. 1 hit. The Hit-Boy, OZ, Tay Keith, Cubeatz and Rogét Chahayed-produced track secured two 2019 Grammy Award nominations, adding to the rhymer's reputation for making quality songs and beats. His catalog has made him an inspiration for aspiring producers crafting Travis Scott type beats.

Three years since Astroworld and "Sicko Mode," La Flame has been non-stop. The 29-year-old rapper's most recent song releases have debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, continuing Travis' string of hits. The Kid Cudi collab "The Scotts" is a mid-tempo ode featuring electrifying synths, booming bass and an alarming blip that stays consistent throughout. Dot Da Genius, Plain Pat and Take a Daytrip are to thank for the production. Shortly after its arrival, both Travis and Cudi saw their hard work pay off, securing the No. 1 slot on the Billboard Hot 100, one week after its release on March 4, 2020.

That same year, the Cactus Jack founder earned his second No. 1 song in one calendar year with "Franchise" featuring Young Thug and M.I.A. in October of 2020. Chase B crafted the distorted bass banger.

Before that, Travis' "Highest in the Room" also landed at No. 1 in 2019. Mike Dean, OZ and Nik D are responsible for the flamenco-inspired trap beats, pounding kick drums and a spicy 808 signature that adds depth to the creation. "She fill my mind up with ideas/I'm the highest in the room," the rapper croons as ad-libs fold into the production, rounding out the track.

The kind of beats Travis Scott often relies on are full of the kind of rage-inducing energy that is showcased at his concerts. Moody synths, atmospheric production and beat drops are just some of the things you'll find. Go all the way back to 2013's "Upper Echelon" to feel the activity of the beat build up to rattling hi hats on Anthony Kilhoffer's production. 2014's "Mamacita" featuring Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan finds Travis, Metro Boomin and DJ Dahi sampling the guitar intro on Bobby Bland's (If Loving You Is Wrong) I Don't Want to Be Right" throughout the booming track. 2015's "3500" with 2 Chainz and Future is more of a twinkling effort crafted by Travis, Mike Dean, Metro Boomin and Mano. Dean, Zaytoven and Allen Ritter shine on the variety of keys displayed on this one.

Mike Dean is the beatsmith who's worked on many of Travis' early hits, whether it's been adding to the production by way of guitars or keys or doing the engineering. Songs like "Biebs in the Trap," produced by Nav; "Pick Up The Phone" with Young Thug, coproduced by Vinylz, Frank Dukes, Allen Ritter and Dean; and "Goosebumps" featuring Kendrick Lamar, coproduced by Cardo and Cubeatz, all include Dean's magic touch. Every track features lighthearted hums led by slow instrumental intros before grandiose, stacked drums overpower the beat, leaving rowdy heart-pumping production in its wake.

With Travis Scott's steady stream of singles climbing to the top of Billboard Hot 100, aspiring producers have begun crafting production similar to his sound. Check out the latest Travis Scott type beats below.

