SZA Confirms She Dated Drake, Corrects His Lyric on 21 Savage’s Song

Many people had questions after hearing Drake's bar on 21 Savage's new song "Mr. Right Now," from his Savage Mode 2 album, in which Drake claims to have dated SZA back in 2008. The New Jersey native has since entered the chat and offered some clarification on Drizzy's recent reveal.

On Sunday night (Oct. 4), the TDE singer cleared the air via Twitter, confirming that she and Drizzy did date, but also clarified the timing of it all.

"So It was actually 2009 lol .. in this case a year of poetic rap license mattered lol I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait," she tweeted. "Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.. it’s all love all peace."

SZA added, "I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening . Completely innocent . Lifetimes ago ."

Initial conversations were sparked across social media timelines regarding the two artists' romance shortly after 21's Savage Mode 2 dropped on Oct. 2. On the track in question, Drizzy rhymes, "Turn your phone off, take your clothes off/I'ma sav', but I fuck her to a slow song/Yeah, said she wanna fuck to some SZA, wait/’Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08."

The Toronto native rapping SZA's name had folks putting two and two together and fans began concluding that not only did he date SZA 12 years ago, but he was also about 21 or 22 years old at the time and she was either 17 or 18. Some people even pulled out calculator screenshots to show proof of the math. For reference, SZA was born on Nov. 8, 1990, and Drizzy's date of birth is Oct. 24, 1986.

Drake hasn't addressed the rap lyric, the commentary from fans or SZA's response. However, he has been showing love to his fans, namely a 14-year-old teen who is battling a rare form of brain cancer.

Over the weekend, the teen's mother shared a video Drizzy sent to her son. The moment was orchestrated by songwriter Mustafa the Poet.

Listen to Drake name-drop SZA on 21 Savage and Metro Boomin's "Mr. Right Now" below.