Kid Cudi, YG, Freddie Gibbs and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week

As September comes to a close, the rap game ends the month on a high note with some stellar new music releases. A hip-hop legend from Cleveland makes big moves with another ground-breaking project, a Compton, Calif. spitter drops an LP full of star-studded guest appearances, a lively MC repping Gary, Ind. unleashes his fifth studio album and more.

The long wait is finally over and Kid Cudi comes through with his 10th studio album, Entergalactic, on the very same day as the premiere of his new Netflix animated series of the same title. With 15 tracks that serve as an audio companion to Cudder and Kenya Barris' new TV show, the album version of Entergalactic follows the July release of Mr. Rager's first greatest hits compilation, The Boy Who Flew to the Moon, Vol. 1.

In the months leading up to the highly anticipated release, Cudi gave his rabid fan base a taste of what's to come with the lead single "Do What I Want," which was produced by Take A Daytrip, and the Ty Dolla $ign-assisted "Willing to Trust." Entergalactic's track listing includes other guest features from notable artists like 2 Chainz and Don Toliver.

With a press run that saw Kid Cudi appearing on major outlets like The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club, the hype around all things Entergalactic has been heavy and rightfully so. Both the album and animated series are high in concept and quality with Kid Cudi continuing to push the culture forward.

YG drops off his first project of 2022 with the release of I Got Issues, the Compton, Calif. spitter's new studio album following 2019's 4Real 4Real and 2020's My Life 4Hunnid. The LP has been previewed by a total of four previously released singles including, "Scared Money" featuring J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo, the Hit-Boy-produced "Maniac," "Alone," and the wildly popular "Toxic," which prominently samples Mary J. Blige's 1994 hit, "Be Happy."

After YG initially announced the release date for I Got Issues back on Sept. 1, a pre-order option unveiled the 14-track LP's impressive list of guest appearances, which include hip-hop heavy hitters like Roddy Ricch, Post Malone and Nas.

In the week leading up to the album's release, YG dropped off a visual for the aforementioned single, "Maniac," which sees the Los Angeles native cruising through his home city in true West Coast fashion whipping a classic Impala low-rider.

After signing with Warner Records two years ago, Freddie Gibbs drops his major label debut in the form of $oul $old $eparately. With dark undertones of the often-shady side of fame and fortune, the album's 14 tracks find Gibbs flexing his rap skills through an acute sense of self-reflection. With "Dark Hearted" and "Too Much" featuring Moneybagg Yo serving as the LP's two previously released lead singles, Freddie Gibbs enlists the lyrical services of artists like Pusha T, Rick Ross, Offset and Anderson .Paak, among others, for his latest offering.

The Indiana-bred MC pulled no punches in promoting $oul $old $eparately uniquely in various ways. Coinciding with the album's casino-themed cover art, the rollout included mysterious billboards popping up in cities like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. Also, an elaborate website for the fictional "SSS Resort & Casino" was used as a promotional tool, fully-equipped with an active toll-free phone number featuring a message from the same "concierge" who can be heard throughout the project.

Following a listening event for the album earlier this week, Freddie Gibbs cited the appearance of Three 6 Mafia's DJ Paul, who is featured on the $oul $old $eparately track "PYS," as "one of the best moments" of his career.

Check out new projects from DDG, Mobb Deep's Prodigy, Big30 and more below.