September 2022 New Music Releases

With summer beginning to draw to a close, hip-hop provides plenty of new sounds to fall back on. The month of September is all set up to welcome projects from some of the very best in the rap game.

Carrying on with an exceptionally productive 2022 so far, Kid Cudi is scheduled to drop his long-awaited Entergalactic album on Sept. 30. After several delays since Mr. Rager first announced the project back in 2019, the LP will feature his signature singing and memorable lyrics. The ramp-up to Entergalactic has the Cleveland native's rabid fan base over the moon with excitement because it drops on the same day as the premiere of his Netflix animated series of the same name.

Led by the Take A Daytrip-produced single, "Do What I Want," which came out in June, Cudder's 10th studio album follows the release of The Boy Who Flew to the Moon, Vol. 1, a compilation of his greatest hits to date, and a remastered edition of his 2008 debut mixtape, A Kid Named Cudi. As if three project releases and a new TV show weren't keeping the "Pursuit of Happiness" rap-crooner busy enough this year, September finds Kid Cudi continuing on his To The Moon World Tour. The 27-date run includes his inaugural Moon Man's Landing Festival in Cleveland and also features performances from 070 Shake.

In promotion of the upcoming album, Kid Cudi has frequently hit up his famed Twitter account to express his excitement for what's to come. "I am so ready y'all to consume the magic that is Entergalactic," tweeted Cudi on Aug. 22. "The show, the album, just unreal. [You] have no idea what [you are] in for. I'm so proud of this thing. Get fuckin’ ready. Sept. 30th."

One of hip-hop's most highly regarded new-gen artists who both raps and produces, Pi'erre Bourne returns this month with Good Movie, a full-length solo album that Bourne himself boasts as the product of an even more heightened focus on his craft. In an interview with XXL magazine this summer, the acclaimed multihyphenate let his intentions for the new project be known loud and clear. "I need to be even more consistent," said Bourne. "It was cool to release the music that I got to last year, but I have to really just keep pushing the envelope further."

Laced top to bottom with beats that Pi'erre composed himself, the 23-song LP, arriving Sept. 2, includes the album's previously released title track, "Good Movie," which sees the producer flexing his braggadocios bars over spacey synths and bass-heavy 808 drums. Guest appearances on the project include assists from Pi'erre's frequent partner-in-rhyme Young Nudy and Houston rap-crooner Don Toliver.

Even though Pi'erre Bourne just completed a massive string of performances on The Purple Tour, the Good Movie album will be supported by yet another large-scale concert run. The Good Movie Tour includes a total of 48 dates in cities across the globe, making it his longest-running worldwide tour to date.

Benny The Butcher is set to roll deep in September with the entire Black Soprano Family in tow for the release of their new album, Long Live DJ Shay, on Sept. 9. Boasting the stacked LP as their biggest compilation to date, Benny and his BSF cohorts drop the 13-track project as an homage to the memory of late Griselda in-house producer DJ Shay, who passed away in 2020 due to complications of COVID-19.

"Long live DJ Shay," said Benny The Butcher when announcing the album's release date back on Aug. 4. "We put so much into this knowing he is watching down on us, and I know this is gonna wake everyone up. BSF is the biggest. I promise you we them ones. The album is top-notch from production to the rhymes, and it's entirely mixed by the legendary Young Guru, so I know it’s gon’ pop out ya speakers the right way."

Long Live DJ Shay arrives after the album's two singles, "Times Is Rough," which was produced by the legendary DJ Premier with Rick Hyde and Heem rocking the mic alongside Benny The Butcher, and "297 Parkside" featuring Rick Hyde, El Camino and Stove God Cooks. Aside from each member of the Black Soprano Family contributing vocals to the upcoming project, other guest appearances include Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Krayzie Bone, Boldy James and Armani Caesar.

See more September 2022 new music releases from YG, G Perico, 38 Spesh, , KXNG Crooked and Joell Ortiz, among others, below.