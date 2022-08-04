Mike Dean Says He Was Removed From Kid Cudi’s Moon Man’s Landing Festival Lineup

Mike Dean has been removed from Kid Cudi's inaugural Moon Man's Landing Festival lineup.

We are still over a month away from Kid Cudi's first festival, which will now be sans Mike Dean, according to the Grammy-winning producer. On Wednesday (Aug. 3), Dean made the annoucement to fans on Twitter.

"Looks like I won’t be playing moon man’s landing this year," he tweeted. "Someone cancelled me. Lol. Thanks. That’s all. #immature."

Mike Dean, a frequent collaborator with Cudi nemesis Kanye West, provided more context in follow-up tweets. When asked if he was "cancel culture canceled," Dean shot down the notion.

"lol. No one can cancel me like that! Just some baby kid baby shit," he responded.

"Did he cancel the whole deal or did he really just throw you off the lineup??? cause I was coming to see you and Push," another fan queried.

"Just me. Weirdos," Dean replied.

When another fan called Kid Cudi petty for the move, Mike Dean revealed he actually had a prior obligation that he nixed in order to play the Ohio festival.

"What sucks is I canceled a mike dean solo show in la to play this," he added.

Other fans surmised it was Mike Dean's previous comments about South Korean boy band BTS that got him pulled.

"It was a joke. Lol," Dean replied to that hypothesis.

Mike Dean's recent liked tweets include posts of people dissing the "Day 'N' Night" rapper.

"Lmao wasn’t he just crying because kanye did this to him over pete? how hypocritical," one post reads.

"Mike dean >>> Kid cudi," another liked posts says.

XXL has reached out to Kid Cudi's team and the festival's promotors for comment.

Kid Cudi announced his Moon Man's Landing Festival back in June. The single-day event is slated to include performances from Playboi Carti, Pusha-T, 070 Shake, Don Toliver, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and more. The festival is set to go down on Sept. 17. A month after the festival, Cudder will be embarking on his To the Moon World Tour. Tickets to Kid Cudi's To The Moon World Tour can be purchased here.