Kid Cudi Walks Off Stage After People Kept Throwing Things at Him During Rolling Loud Performance – Watch

Kid Cudi walked off stage during his Rolling Loud set in Miami after people in the audience kept throwing things at him.

Earlier tonight (July 22), Cudi headlined Rolling Loud's annual Miami festival after replacing Kanye West who backed out earlier this week over unknown circumstances. Attendees, however, apparently did not take kindly to Cudi replacing Ye, as people threw objects onstage when the "Day 'N' Night" rapper began performing.

After getting hit in the face with an apparent bottle, Cudi made an ultimatum. "I will fucking leave. If I get hit with one more fucking thing—if I see one more fucking thing on this fucking stage, I’m leaving. Don’t fuck with me,” he told the crowd.

Seconds later, another object was hurtled toward the stage, to which Cudi responded to by dropping his microphone and walking off stage.

Below you can watch fan-filmed videos of the incident, and Cudi subsequently leaving the stage.

As aforementioned, Kanye West was originally scheduled to perform a headlining set at Rolling Loud Miami this weekend, although he ultimately backed out. However, despite dropping off the lineup, he still appeared during Lil Durk's set earlier tonight (July 22) and performed "Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1"—a song that originally contains Cudi's vocals.

Rolling Loud co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler issued a statement regarding the festival replacing Ye as Rolling Loud Miami’s day one headliner with Cudi.

"We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022," it reads. "We spent months working with him and his team on the performance. Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing. This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show and though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best. We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami and we can’t wait to see what he has in store."

XXL has reached out to organizers of the Rolling Loud festival for a statement.