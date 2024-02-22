Kid Cudi Says ‘I’m Cool’ When Fan Asks Him About Working With Childish Gambino

Kid Cudi says he has no interest in working with Childish Gambino.

Kid Cudi Shoots Down Possibility of Childish Gambino Collab

On Wednesday (Feb. 21), Kid Cudi was asked by a fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the possibility of working with Childish Gambino in the future.

"@KiDCuDi You and Gambino gotta work on something whether it’s TV, movies, or music we’d love to see/hear it! Your guys’ song Warlords needs an official release!" the fan wrote.

Cudi's response to the request was short and sweet. "Im cool," he replied.

The question comes two months after a Childish Gambino song featuring Kid Cudi called "Warlords" leaked online. It is unclear if Cudi and Gambino have any type of beef.

Kid Cudi Squashes Multiple Beefs

Kid Cudi has been in the beef squashing mood recently. Last month, he resolved his nearly decade-long beef with Lupe Fiasco shortly after the two rappers traded shots on social media.

"Just talked to Lupe. Had a great talk. I know I was wrong and told him I shouldnt have did that f**k s**t I did," Cudder revealed on X. "I called myself lookin out for the fans in the moment, but in reality I was just hating. I apologized and he accepted it."

Back in December of 2023, Cudi reunited with Kanye West at a Vultures listening event following their previous falling out.

