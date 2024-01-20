Kid Cudi and Lupe Fiasco Squash Their Beef, Cudi Admits to Being Wrong

Kid Cudi and Lupe Fiasco have officially squash their beef after having a private conversation.

Kid Cudi and Lupe Fiasco Resolve Beef, Cudi Admits Wrongdoing

After a period of discord, Kid Cudi and Lupe Fiasco have reconciled and put their long-running feud to rest. On Saturday (Jan. 20), Cudi jumped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce that he and Lupe Fiasco have squashed their beef and are on good terms.

"Just talked to Lupe. Had a great talk. I know I was wrong and told him I shouldnt have did that f**k s**t I did," Cudder began his statement, which can be viewed below. "I called myself lookin out for the fans in the moment, but in reality I was just hating. I apologized and he accepted it."

Which I appreciated foreal. I understand the anger and vitriol he had for me all these years, and I wasnt mature enough to step up and just have a conversation and admit I was wrong," he continued. "We as [Black] men need to be united. He always had love for me. Always supported me. I shouldnt had did him like that."

"I wanna thank my guy IBN for settin the call up, and u, the fans, for being real w me and urging us to speak. We are good now, brand new journey. @LupeFiasco…see u soon brother [prayer hands emoji]," he concluded.

Lupe also responded to Cudi's post on X writing: "Sincerely appreciate it my guy [prayer hands emoji]…peace & blessings…"

Their reconciliation comes after Lupe fired back at Cudi after Cudder admitted in an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe that he once hid from Lupe at a Bape store.

Read More: Kid Cudi Fires Back at Troll for Criticizing His SNL Dress

Lupe Fiasco Slams Kid Cudi for Admitting He Hid In a Bape Store From Lupe When He Use to Work There

On Friday (Jan. 19), the Chicago MC delivered some scathing remarks at Cudi and addressed their storied feud.

"Kid Cudi is a b***h," Lupe wrote in the tweet below. "And continues to be a b***h. Ain't nobody finna bring up he used to work at the Bape Store to diss his b***h a*s for having a regular job before he was a famous b***h with a cool job."

Lupe then released a series of antagonistic tweets directed at Cudi.

"I honestly caught wind of it scrolling through fan comments," Lupe continued. "And I’m like what the f**k is this b***h talking about now with my name… He hid from me in the bape store back in day because he didn’t want me to use it against him when he got famous??? WHAT?!! Like a job shame?"

"I wanna beat this n***a up so bad I’m getting a migraine…," Lupe added.

Cudi caught wind of Lupe's posts and reached out to apologize to him.

Read More: 20 of the Wildest Insults Rappers Said During Beefs

How Did the Kid Cudi and Lupe Fiasco Feud Begin?

Cudi and Lupe started beefing with each other in 2014. The two lyricists got into a Twitter beef after Lupe said he'd charge $500 for a custom verse, which Cudi thought was "a bit sketch." Cudi then publicly called out Lupe, asking him what he planned to do with the money from his fans.

In 2015, Lupe officially dissed Cudi during a show in Milwaukee, and the two have been feuding with each other ever since.

Read More: 15 Times Rappers Dissed the Media in Their Lyrics

Check out Kid Cudi's post on squashing his beef with Lupe Fiasco and Lupe's response below.

Read Kid Cudi and Lupe Fiasco's Posts of Squashing Their Long-Standing Feud

Kid Cudi squashes beef with Lupe Fiasco. KiDCuDi/X loading...

Lupe Fiasco confirms his long-standing beef with Kid Cudi is over. Lupe Fiasco/X loading...