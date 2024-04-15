Lupe Fiasco Is Revved Up and Ready to Battle Any Rapper Right Now

Lupe Fiasco is practically waiting for someone to say his name so he can get into a rap battle.

Lupe Fiasco Is Primed for Rap Battle

On Sunday (April 14), Lupe performed a rousing 2024 Coachella Festival set at the Heineken House. During a break in the action, the revved-up Chicago lyricist addressed the crowd and seemed motivated by the multiple rap battles that are taking place in hip-hop.

"Hear my clearly when I say this, and I mean this at the bottom of my heart," Lu tells the crowd in the video below. "When it comes to this art, and I quote, I will battle any muthaf**kin rapper anywhere, any muthaf**kin time."

He continues: "I don't give a f**k how many records you sold. I don't give a f**k how many awards you have. If you want smoke, I swear on my muthaf**kin soul, I will walk through n***as. I will chew up n***as. I will body muthaf**kas."

Rap Diss Tracks Fire Up Lupe

The recent diss tracks in hip-hop have Lupe ready to rumble. After catching shots from multiple angles, Drake clapped back at his detractors over the weekend. Within hours, he got a response from Rick Ross, who Drizzy mentioned on his track. Lupe surely doesn't seem like he is going to take the J. Cole route if smoke does come his way.

See the video of Lupe Fiasco going off below.

Watch a Clip From Lupe Fiasco's 2024 Coachella Performance