Lupe Fiasco Fires Back at Kid Cudi After Cudi Admits He Once Hid From Lupe at Bape Store

Lupe Fiasco is firing back at Kid Cudi after Cudder admitted that he once hid from Lupe at a Bape store.

Lupe Fiasco Slams Kid Cudi After Cudi Admits to Hiding From Lupe

On Friday (Jan. 19), Lupe Fiasco hit up X, formerly known as Twitter, with a scathing diss aimed directly at his longtime foe Kid Cudi. The Chicago MC's scathing remarks come immediately after Kid Cudi admitted to hiding in a stock room at a Bathing Ape clothing store the Moon Man worked at before his famed rap career.

"Kid Cudi is a b***h," Lupe scorns in the tweet below. "And continues to be a b***h. Ain't nobody finna bring up he used to work at the Bape Store to diss his b***h a*s for having a regular job before he was a famous b***h with a cool job."

Why Did Kid Cudi Hide From Lupe Fiasco at a Bape Store?

While Lupe Fiasco has been known to refer to Kid Cudi as a "b***h" many times throughout the past decade, this particular rant arrives in response to an interesting story Cudi told this week. During a sit-down on Apple Music's The Zane Lowe Interview Series on Thursday (Jan. 18), Kid Cudi revealed that while he was an eager artist trying to make his way into the mainstream, he worked in a Bape store in New York City. One day, when Lupe Fiasco entered the lavish retail store, Cudi says he immediately hid out of embarrassment.

"Lupe Fiasco came to the store one day," Cudi recalls in the video below. "I was in the back and they were like, 'Yo, Lupe's here.' I was like, 'Oh, s**t.' Stayed down the stairs, waited until he left. They were like, 'What you down here for?'"

Kid Cudi continues: "I explained it to my dude the same way I explained it to you. I was like, 'Yo, bro, if I get famous one day, I don't ever want this n***a saying like, 'He sold me clothes. You my son.' We can’t have that."

Cudi finished his story by referencing the storied beef between him and the lauded Chicago rapper that Lupe says will never be reconciled.

"If you think about it, he hates me to this day," Kid Cudi points out. "He hates me. So I was right. I was onto something. I sensed something in the universe. I was like, 'F**k this.' I can't have nobody making a diss record like, 'Yeah, you rang me up, muthaf**ka.'"

Watch Kid Cudi Admit to Hiding From Lupe Fiasco in the Interview With Apple Music's Zane Lowe