Lupe Fiasco Won’t Reconcile With Kid Cudi, Calls Him a ‘Sneaky Punk Bitch Ass Bitch’

You can add Lupe Fiasco and Kid Cudi to the list of rap beefs that will never be resolved. Recently, Lupe made it clear that he would never reconcile with Cudi and explained why.

On Saturday (Dec. 24), Lupe Fiasco jumped on Twitter to address a fan's question to him about ending his feud with Kid Cudi in the wake of rappers like NBA YoungBoy urging other artists to stop the violence and squash their feuds. In response, the Chicago wordsmith made it very clear that he's not going to hold out an olive branch to Cudi.

"@LupeFiaso We see some of the young guys saying 'Stop the violence' and squashing beef that had bloodshed, you & Cudi possibly somewhere down the line next?" the fan asked.

"Never. Fuck him 4 life," responded Lupe in a since-deleted tweet.

The Tetsuo & Youth artist further explained why he has so much disdain for the Cudder.

"Outside of his musical genius, fame and success. Cudi is a really sneaky punk bitch ass bitch," he tweeted. "It's not even that controversial or spicy of a take. His personal resume outside the spotlight is trash."

Realizing that his harsh words about Kid Cudi would probably get picked up by the media, Lupe offered some words of wisdom to his followers.

"Dear Kids...Always call it like you see it. Respectfully, Lupe," he wrote, adding the hashtag #AddValue.

Lupe Fiasco and Kid Cudi's long-standing feud dates back to January 2015. At the time, It started when the Entergalactic star made a statement on Twitter regarding artists speaking on the unrest in Ferguson, Missouri, following the death of Michael Brown by a White police officer. "Dear black artists, dont talk down on the Black community like you are Gods gift to niggaz everywhere," the Ohio rapper tweeted.

Upon seeing the tweet, Lupe reacted bluntly, "Shut up...FOH," he wrote in a tweet. That's when Cudi responded and called Lupe, "Poopé Fiasco."

It went downhill from there.

In 2015, Lupe threatened to "Fuck up Kid Cudi" and in 2016, he called Cudi a "disrespectful clown."

Most recently, in March of 2022, after the brouhaha surrounding Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards, Lupe hoped that the two Hollywood heavyweights would reconcile. But he also threw a jab at his arch-nemesis.

"I hope they can find some time to come to terms with what happened, reconcile and move on," he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "But it's still Fuck Cudi 4 Life."

It's safe to say that a Lupe Fiasco and Kid Cudi collaborative song will never happen. Ever.