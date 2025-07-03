The 2025 XXL Freshman Class is officially in session. Each rap star on the rise enters the proverbial hallways of hip-hop history with their own superlative style. Rappers like Loe Shimmy, Lazer Dim 700 and Nino Paid bring a new wave of artistry to the game while MCs like Ray Vaughn, Eem Triplin and Samara Cyn show off next-level lyricism. BabyChiefDoit, Gelo and Ian deliver an undeniable sense of swagger and EBK Jaaybo, 1900Rugrat and YTB Fatt personify the sounds of the streets. Every aspect of what all these 12 artists bring to the game is on display through each of their XXL Freshman freestyles.

For the better part of the past two decades, over 160 rappers who've received the honor of being named an XXL Freshman have flexed their skills through individual a cappella freestyles. This year is certainly no different. In fact, 2025 marks the first time since 2022 in which every member of the Freshman Class laid down freestyles. Even the fan-voted 10th spot winner EBK Jaaybo throws down bars from behind bars despite having been arrested in Arkansas while en route to the cover shoot.

Historically, several standout XXL Freshman freestyles have found hip-hop's hottest up-and-comers taking very unique approaches in their a cappella delivery. Artists like KayCyy and Fridayy were accompanied by choir singers in 2022 and 2023, respectively, while Finesse2tymes famously provided himself with a rhythm reminiscent of a lunchroom cafeteria by pounding his fist on a nearby stool. Much like those freestyles of the past, viewers can expect some extraordinary moments of creativity from this year's class thanks to Ian and YTB Fatt.

Ray Vaughn goes deep with his ambition and drops a fire Mufasa line. BabyChiefDoit has no regrets and dodges the competition. Eem Triplin has come a long way, plus his money is hittin' different these days. With support from some friends, Ian insists he hasn't changed, but a few of his habits have.

Watch 2025 XXL Freshman freestyles from Ray Vaughn, BabyChiefDoit, Eem Triplin and Ian below and check back next week to see more as each member of the class is unveiled.

Watch Ray Vaughn's 2025 XXL Freshman Freestyle

Watch BabyChiefDoit's 2025 XXL Freshman Freestyle

Watch Eem Triplin's 2025 XXL Freshman Freestyle

Watch Ian's 2025 XXL Freshman Freestyle