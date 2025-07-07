1900Rugrat – 2025 XXL Freshman
- GOV'T NAME: Miles Spiel
- AGE: 21
- REPPIN': Limestone Creek, Fla.
- INSTAGRAM: @1900rugrat
- TIKTOK: @1900rugrat
- NOTABLE RELEASES: Songs: Glass Bowls,” “One Take Freestyle,” “Clean & Dirty,” “Auntie Ain’t Playin” featuring Skrilla, “Cheat Codes” featuring Bossman Dlow; Mixtape: Porch 2 The Pent; Guest Appearances: Jorjiana’s “Turn You Up,” El Snappo’s “Chicken Remix,” Lil Tony’s “Ventriloquist”
- LABEL: Solid/300
- CURRENTLY WORKING ON: New music for later this year.
- WHO ELSE SHOULD BE PART OF THIS YEAR'S CLASS: “I���d say my sister, Jorjiana, for sure. I f**k with shorty, heavy. I think Chuckyy woulda been good. I feel like him, VonOff1700 and [BabyChiefDoit] the most poppin’ in rap. Rio Da Yung OG would have been so tough, bruh. He would have got on here and said some crazy sh*t.”
- INFLUENCED BY: “Chief Keef. Kodak Black. A little bit of Duwap Kaine on the underground side. I always heard all types of music. Everything from Nas to Lil Wayne, Jeezy, Boosie BadAzz. A lot of trap music. Southern music, for real.
But when I got older, Sosa was poppin’. That’s when I really shifted what I listened to a lot, ’cause he was making Auto-Tuned sh*t.
When Lil Uzi Vert came out, I was f**king with sh*t like that, too. All types of sh*t.”
- AS A FRESHMAN IN HIGH SCHOOL: “I was f**ked up, man. I was never in school. I was always right by the school. I’d take the bus to school. Me and bro would leave right when we get there. Either that, or we just walk around the school. We was tripping. We was young and off the drugs, bruh. Percs, Xans all that.”
- TRUTH ON BEING AN XXL FRESHMAN: “When my label called me with that sh*t, I was jumping around like a little kid. I’m damn near finna punch a hole in the wall, I’m so turnt. I was finna celebrate, but I was so burnt out, I just laid in my bed. I was just looking at the ceiling, just thinking about everything.
Where I was at six months ago, a year ago, I didn’t expect sh*t be like this, I really didn’t. I knew I’m working hard for a reason. I’m doing music sh*t this long for a reason, but I slick thought I was gonna be in my 30s just trying to make it rapping.
I ain’t gonna lie, the past few years, I was going through a bunch of sh*t. Homeless. Everything, like, I was sleeping out front of Whole Foods, couch-hopping, sleeping in cars, all type of sh*t. I wasn’t really as tuned in the past year, two years. I know who’s on the list the past two years, but probably before that, I’ve been tuned in since the 2014 [class].
J. Cole, Kevin Gates, Rich Homie Quan, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi, Playboi Carti, XXXTentacion, Kodak Black, Lil Yachty, you see everybody on [XXL Freshman covers]. Everybody who really that. That sh*t explain itself. Just being a part of that list, like, that sh*t do it for me.
I think I’m funny as hell and I can rap my a*s off, bro, no bullsh*t. I be making bars a bih ain’t never said. Like, who the f**k said, ‘Glock got a red d**k like a dog do?’ Who said that sh*t? Ain’t nobody that done thought of that sh*t. So, like, that’s what I feel like I bring to this sh*t. I feel like a bi**h don’t gotta be serious all the time. I make serious songs, too, but a lot of the times I’m just having fun, and I feel like that’s what music is about.
You’re doing that sh*t to have fun. Whatever the f**k you’re going through in life, I’m in the booth. If I’m making a serious song, I’ma be in the booth tearing up thinking about lil bro or whatever the f**k I’m going through. And I don’t even like doing that sh*t. I’ll do that sh*t every now and then. I feel like bringing that funny side. Just energetic. That sh*t really do something.
I feel like it’s perfect timing, because I just blew up like six months ago. So, it’s like, I’m a real freshman. It’s perfect. If you get an opportunity like this, and you don’t take advantage of it, and you don’t get on your feet and get on that, I don’t know what you smoking.”—C. Vernon Coleman II