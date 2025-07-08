It seems diverse in the group of men, but it’s like, is it really diverse if there’s no women representing different cultures, or like, you know what I’m saying? I was a little shocked to hear that I was the only woman here, but I do think it’s important because there’s so many women really carrying the game right now. We gotta show them that there’s a path for them.”

I’m dancing a lot in the live shows and like the performances and stuff like that now. And I feel like that’s been inspired by like the Beyoncés and the Doechiis and the Doja Cats of the world.”

I was studious as hell. A straight-A student. Never gotten a B in my life. I think it’s like the perfectionism, and my personality bleeds into everything. So, it’s like the competitive nature of me and myself is like, it just goes into everything. I feel like anything that I ever could’ve done or would’ve done or am doing, like, I want to be doing it very well. I’ve had a lot of jobs. If I was detailing cars, I wanna be doing it really well. When I worked at Harbor Freight, I wanted to be the best person working there.”

And so, being someone who didn’t think I was gonna get here with my music and was really just following fulfillment and trying to do things that I loved, and then ended up in a really good spot, it’s like, how do I wanna treat my music? ’Cause this is my freedom time. Do I want to treat it as like a competition or something that makes me feel maybe anxious, or that could put me in a place where I might be on a chopping block for people that won’t handle me with care, or that type of thing?

There was a lot of contemplating on if I really wanted to do it or not. Where do I leave representation for people like me if I don’t do it, you know what I’m saying? But also, is this going be the thing that stops me in my tracks? I didn’t wanna not take it out of fear.

I hold myself to a high standard. So, like coming here, I didn’t want to just d**k around, you know what I’m saying? I also thought there may have been other women here, but now knowing that I am the only woman here, it’s like, Damn, I can’t walk out of it now. I have to be the representation of what this is. I would consider myself on the conscious side of rap. So, I feel like that representation, I wanted that to be here as well.

Even if you weren’t looking for it, [XXL Freshman] was always a big thing when the cover dropped. Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa in 2014 [is a class I paid attention to], because I’m just such a huge fan of Isaiah Rashad, [who was also on the cover]. I was a big fan of Chance The Rapper, too.

I try to make music for the very extraordinarily ordinary person. That can just feel related to, and like, I’m not the baddest bi**h, I’m not the f**king this, I’m not the that, like, I’m quirky as hell and I’m gonna get nervous. I’m fly, too, but it’s just like, I’m a normal bi**h. I have normal f**king feelings. And like, here they are, and y’all probably feel that way, too.

I think [my fans] would expect [me on the cover], honestly. I feel like I’ve had a really amazing year. And I think a lot of people are checking for me. And the growth has been exponential. So, I feel like the fans are gonna be looking out for it. I hope I do them justice, though.”—Georgette Cline