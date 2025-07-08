Samara Cyn – 2025 XXL Freshman
- GOV'T NAME: Samara Henderson
- AGE: 26
- REPPIN': Murfreesboro, Tenn.
- X: @thesamaracyn
- INSTAGRAM: @samaracyn
- TIKTOK: @thesamaracyn
- NOTABLE RELEASES: Songs: “Moving Day,” “Magnolia Rain,” “Katana,” “Sinner,” “Chrome”; EPs: The Drive Home, Backroads; Guest Appearances: Ray Vaughn’s “Janky Moral Compass” featuring Sydney Leona, Ovrkast.’s “Small Talk” and Amelia Moore “See Through (Remix)” featuring Coco Jones and Absolutely
- LABEL: Vanta Records
- WHO ELSE SHOULD BE PART OF THIS YEAR'S CLASS: “Well, first of all, where are the women names? I did figure that Lexa Gates was gonna be in it. I just feel like the cover is supposed to represent the new generation of freshmen. So, like, when there’s no representation, then it’s kind of like, Whoa, hold on.
It seems diverse in the group of men, but it’s like, is it really diverse if there’s no women representing different cultures, or like, you know what I’m saying? I was a little shocked to hear that I was the only woman here, but I do think it’s important because there’s so many women really carrying the game right now. We gotta show them that there’s a path for them.”
- INFLUENCED BY: “I have a lot. There’s so many. I love Isaiah Rashad’s music. I feel like he has the perfect combination of narrative, but like something that jams at the same time. He says everything that I need him to say in a song. Even when he’s not talking about much. He’s incredible. I really appreciate his artistry.
Erykah Badu, obviously, legend. Lauryn Hill, legend. I think with those women, it’s just like the vulnerability of their music and stuff.
I’m dancing a lot in the live shows and like the performances and stuff like that now. And I feel like that’s been inspired by like the Beyoncés and the Doechiis and the Doja Cats of the world.”
- AS A FRESHMAN IN HIGH SCHOOL: “I was very active. I played a lot of different sports, and I was in a lot of clubs and stuff. I was very at the school all the time. I played volleyball. I played basketball. I ran track. Later, I wasn’t a freshman, I guess, but I was on the dance team. I was in student council. I did all of the things.
I was studious as hell. A straight-A student. Never gotten a B in my life. I think it’s like the perfectionism, and my personality bleeds into everything. So, it’s like the competitive nature of me and myself is like, it just goes into everything. I feel like anything that I ever could’ve done or would’ve done or am doing, like, I want to be doing it very well. I’ve had a lot of jobs. If I was detailing cars, I wanna be doing it really well. When I worked at Harbor Freight, I wanted to be the best person working there.”
- TRUTH ON BEING AN XXL FRESHMAN: “My publicist had brought it to me and was like, ‘Hey, there’s XXL. They wanna have an interview with you, and that doesn’t mean that you got a spot, they just want to talk to you and stuff.’ And I was like, Oh Lord, is it my time? What’s happening? I think XXL is a scary thing, because it’s a very widespread platform. So, I think there’s a lot of love that could come from it and a lot of opportunity that could come from it. But on the flip side, there is a lot of ridicule that could come from it as well.
And so, being someone who didn’t think I was gonna get here with my music and was really just following fulfillment and trying to do things that I loved, and then ended up in a really good spot, it’s like, how do I wanna treat my music? ’Cause this is my freedom time. Do I want to treat it as like a competition or something that makes me feel maybe anxious, or that could put me in a place where I might be on a chopping block for people that won’t handle me with care, or that type of thing?
There was a lot of contemplating on if I really wanted to do it or not. Where do I leave representation for people like me if I don’t do it, you know what I’m saying? But also, is this going be the thing that stops me in my tracks? I didn’t wanna not take it out of fear.
I hold myself to a high standard. So, like coming here, I didn’t want to just d**k around, you know what I’m saying? I also thought there may have been other women here, but now knowing that I am the only woman here, it’s like, Damn, I can’t walk out of it now. I have to be the representation of what this is. I would consider myself on the conscious side of rap. So, I feel like that representation, I wanted that to be here as well.
Even if you weren’t looking for it, [XXL Freshman] was always a big thing when the cover dropped. Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa in 2014 [is a class I paid attention to], because I’m just such a huge fan of Isaiah Rashad, [who was also on the cover]. I was a big fan of Chance The Rapper, too.
I try to make music for the very extraordinarily ordinary person. That can just feel related to, and like, I’m not the baddest bi**h, I’m not the f**king this, I’m not the that, like, I’m quirky as hell and I’m gonna get nervous. I’m fly, too, but it’s just like, I’m a normal bi**h. I have normal f**king feelings. And like, here they are, and y’all probably feel that way, too.
I think [my fans] would expect [me on the cover], honestly. I feel like I’ve had a really amazing year. And I think a lot of people are checking for me. And the growth has been exponential. So, I feel like the fans are gonna be looking out for it. I hope I do them justice, though.”—Georgette Cline