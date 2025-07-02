I ain’t gonna lie, Lexa Gates, y’all missed out. Can’t lie. Y’all need her on the next one. I feel like next year could be her year. I see her and I feel like she has star potential.”

I was at my house with my manager [when I found out I was a Freshman]. Then my publicist called and said, ‘Oh, we have news. XXL wants to put you on the list. I’m like, ‘Oh sh*t!’ Very convenient, ’cause I’ve been practicing, you know, just freestyling.

[My fans] they’re gonna be like, ‘Oh, you should have been on this two years ago.’ That’s what they’re gonna say. I was new. I was doing my thing, but I didn’t have an album. I don’t think I was ready for it. Now, I feel like I’m ready.

I got a project that people could go back to, that new people who discover me can go back to. I realized I did not have a project. I was dropping mad singles. I think that should be a requirement to get on XXL is you have an album, in my opinion.

No matter what people say about XXL, it’s always a moment in the year where they talk about [Freshman]. It’s a stepping stone and I feel like it’s gonna bring new eyes on me. I watch videos all the time when people reviewing the old ones, and you know, I’m gonna be a part of that now. It’s a sign that you could be taken serious. There’s always one or two stars from these lists, and if you’re standing next to them, then it puts you in a different light. It can make people look at you different, in a good way.

It’s such a staple in the culture that I had to do it for where I’m from. ’Cause that sh*t changed how I was looked at. That somebody from there, that was born and raised could just be on that platform. I remember my homie used to buy the XXL Freshman magazines every year. And I be looking at it like, Oh, I’m on that. Crazy.

I don’t know what the criteria is [for Freshman], but it’s a lot of bullsh*t out there and I’m none of that. I feel like I’m the real thing whenever it comes to making this music. [Starts rapping Eminem’s parking lot freestyle lyrics from 8 Mile]: ‘Your style is generic, mine’s authentic-made/I roll like a renegade, you need clinic aid.’ Sike, nah. I’m just coming with a whole new swag.

I feel like I’m not dressing the same as people. My beats don’t sound the same. Voice is different. How I mix my vocals is different. Ni**as can’t recreate my sh*t, you know what I’m saying? Production is different, for sure. I mean, I’m a producer, so I know what’s right.

[The fans are going to be most excited] about the cypher because I don’t really rap in that tone a lot. So, I feel like people are gonna be like, ‘Oh, why don’t you drop more songs like this?’ [The cypher] is the fun part, you know? You just out there rapping with ni**as who you would not pair me with. I never thought I’d be rapping with YTB Fatt, but f**k it. Let’s do it. Ni**as is rapping with YTB Fatt today.”—Jordan Shields