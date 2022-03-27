Will Smith just shocked the entertainment industry by slapping Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars.

Tonight (March 27), Rock was onstage presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke regarding Jada Pinkett Smith's struggles with alopecia. Rock poked fun at the look of her hair, comparing her to a character in the film G.I. Jane, to which Jada was noticeably uncomfortable with as she rolled her eyes. According to the Los Angeles Times, the moment was not staged.

As Rock attempted to proceed with his presentation, Will Smith approached the stage, walked up to Rock and smacked him across the face. Most live broadcasts of the show censored the audio of the moment, as Smith walked back to his seat and yelled back at Rock, "Keep my wife's name out of your fucking mouth."

Rock, noticeably stunned, replied, “Wow, dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke.”

"Keep my wife's name out your fucking mouth," Smith repeated.

Rock responded: “I’m going to, OK?”

You can watch the moment via an uncensored feed below.

Executive editor for Variety, Ramin Setoodeh, posted a video of Smith and Jada during the broadcast's commercial break. The clip apparently shows Smith's publicist speaking with Smith, as well as another person next to Jada.

Actors Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry also came over to speak to Smith at some point.

Minutes after the explosive moment, Will Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in the film King Richard. In his acceptance speech, he addressed many things, including sticking up for his family and apologizing the Academy for slapping Rock.

You can watch his speech, where he shed a few tears, below.