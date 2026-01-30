Is The Fresh Prince Theme Song the Biggest Hip-Hop Song in History?

Is The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song the biggest hip-hop song in history? DJ Jazzy Jeff thinks so.

On Thursday (Jan. 29), 92.3's Big Boi shared a clip of an interview with DJ Jazzy Jeff, where they discussed the origins of the theme song to the classic 1990s TV show, which starred Will Smith and featured frequent cameos from Jeff, who were a rap duo at the time. According to Jeff, the song was made in 15 minutes.

"I told Will there is no way in the world you're gonna have a TV show and we don't do the theme," Jeff said. "And literally, I made something, Will wrote something, because we thought it was gonna be a placeholder."

Quincy Jones, the executive producer of the show, ended up liking the track so much that he used Will and Jeff's version as the theme. And the rest is history.

"I don't like saying it," Jeff continued. "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is the biggest hip-hop song in history."

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ran for six seasons from 1990 to 1997 and is highly regarded as one of the best sitcoms of its era. The show helped propel Will Smith's acting career. A reboot of the series titled Bel-Air aired in 2022.

The Brentwood, Calif., mansion used as a facade for the original TV show is going on the market for around $30 million.

Do you think The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme is hip-hop's biggest song?