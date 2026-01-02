Will Smith Faces Lawsuit From Violinist for Sexual Harassment, Wrongful Termination – Report

Will Smith is being sued for sexual harassment and wrongful termination by his former tour violinist.

On Tuesday (Dec. 30), Brian King Joseph filed suit against the Philadelphia rapper-actor in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles, NBC News reports. Joseph claims he was hired in November of 2024 to play on Will's Based on a True Story album and to appear on the Based on a True Story: 2025 Tour. However, according to the suit, Joseph experienced a “traumatic series of events” while on tour with Will in Vegas in March of 2025.

Joseph claims Will's team lost his bag, which contained his hotel key. Joseph later discovered someone had been in his room. He also found evidence of "a sexual threat of violence" in the form of a note that read: “Brian, I’ll be back… just us."

The musician also claims he found other items that were not his, including a bottle of HIV medication and hospital discharge papers, and he feared an unknown person would return to his room to engage in sex acts.

The suit goes on to claim that Joseph was terminated by a member of Will's management team a few days following the incident, after being shamed and told he was making the story up. As a result, Joseph claims he suffered “PTSD and other mental illness as a result of the termination.”

Will's attorney, Allen B. Grodsky, vehemently denied the allegations in a statement to People.

“Mr. Joseph’s allegations concerning my client are false, baseless, and reckless,” Grodsky's statement reads. “They are categorically denied, and we will use all legal means available to address these claims and to ensure that the truth is brought to light.”

Will Smith has yet to personally address the claims.

Watch NBC News' Coverage of the Will Smith Lawsuit