March 2025 New Music Releases

Wasn't it just the holidays and everybody was wondering what hip-hop was going to look like in 2025? Well, time really does fly because three months into the year is already here. January and February didn't disappoint with new albums from some of hip-hop's best. From the fine-tuned rhymes on Central Cee's Can't Rush Greatness to the fire lifestyle raps featured on 2 Chainz, Larry June and The Alchemist's Life Is Beautiful collab album, the start of the year offered more hits than misses. As March gets underway, here's a look at what to expect from Lil Durk, KenTheMan, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and more.

Lil Durk Has Deep Thoughts

Though he's currently incarcerated for a murder-for-hire plot, Lil Durk still plans to release his new album, Deep Thoughts, in late March. The effort was set to arrive at the end of last year, but the Chicago rapper's arrest for allegedly putting a hit out on Quando Rondo and Rondo's cousin getting killed instead put a halt on that. But now it looks like Durkio will finally get to serve up his street-riddled rhymes before his trial in October. He's already dropped four songs from the effort: "Turn Up a Notch," "Monitoring Me," "Late Checkout" featuring Hunxho and "Opportunist." Get ready for the Midwest MC's Deep Thoughts on March 28.

KenTheMan Is Kinda Famous

The indie lifestyle is working out well for Houston rapper KenTheMan. She makes her return with Kinda Famous, a 15-track effort scheduled for release on March 4. The Down South rhymer brings big talk and confident bars to her recent singles "First" and "Cocky." She's not one to bring writer's to the room; every bar she drops is straight from her dome. Bankroll Got it, Bigg Cuz, Will No Sleep, Avo No Sleep and June The Genius, among others, come through with the production. Kinda Famous arrives a year after her 2024 album, What’s My Name.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Goes Through More Leaks

Being behind bars isn't stopping YoungBoy Never Broke Again from dropping a new album either. More Leaks will be the last project he releases before he becomes a free man. The project is his first of the year, following I Just Got a Lot on My Shoulders in December. The Baton Rouge, La. rapper let loose the new London on da Track-produced song "5 Night," on which Top shoots off rhymes about staining the opps. NBA will be released from prison on July 27, after pleading guilty to orchestrating a prescription fraud ring last year, and also pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm stemming from a 2020 arrest during a music video shoot. Until then, listen to More Leaks when it drops March 7.

There's more from Fredo Bang, Nemzzz and De La Soul on the way, too. Take a look at all the new releases coming in March below.