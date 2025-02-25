Things Just Keep Getting Worse for Lil Durk

Lil Durk's murder-for-hire case has opened him up for another legal battle. The rapper has now reportedly been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit in connection to the case.

Lil Durk Faces Second Wrongful Death Lawsuit

On Monday (Feb. 24), the Chicago Sun-Times reported that Andrea Laquila Robinson, the mother of Quando Rondo's late cousin Saviay’a Robinson, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Durk. Andrea filed the suit in Cook County Court in Chicago last week. The victim's mother claims that Durk, his record label, Only the Family, as well as an unnamed business manager and related company, which was also not named, are responsible for the death of Saviay’a a.k.a. Lil PAB, who was shot and killed during an alleged attempt on Quando's life in August of 2022 in Los Angeles. A crime that Durk is being accused of masterminding.

"The premature loss of Mr. Robinson has devastated his family and community," Andrea's attorney, Warren Postman, tells the Times. "We filed this lawsuit to hold those responsible accountable and to ensure his family receives the support they need during this difficult time."

XXL has reached out to the Cook County Court, Lil Durk's attorney and Andrea Laquila Robinson's attorney for comment.

This is the second wrongful death lawsuit Durk has been hit with in less than a year. Last October, FBG Duck's mother reportedly sued Durk and King Von's estate for Duck's murder. Duck was gunned down while shopping with his girlfriend in Chicago's Gold Coast area in August of 2020. Six men with reported ties to Durk have been convicted of the shooting.

Lil Durk Awaits Trial

The two wrongful death lawsuits pale in comparison to the criminal case Durk is facing, as far as ramifications. Lil Durk was arrested and charged with murder-for-hire on Oct. 24, 2024. Authorities believe the Chicago rapper paid five men to kill Quando Rondo in retaliation for the death of OTF rapper King Von, who was shot and killed by an associate of Quando during a fight outside of an Atlanta hookah lounge in November of 2020. The Quando murder attempt took the life of his cousin instead.

Durk has pleaded not guilty. His trial was initially slated to begin in January but has since been pushed back to Oct. 14. He faces the possibility of life in prison if found guilty.

Last December, Durk was linked to a second murder in an unsealed indictment. Though he has not been charged, police believe Durk had something to do with the murder of Stephon Mack, who was shot and killed after he exited the Youth Peace Center in Chicago on Jan. 27, 2022. Authorities believe Mack was the leader of the Smashville faction of the Gangster Disciples in Chicago who may have been responsible for the 2021 killing of Durk's brother Dontay "OTF DThang" Banks.

Last February, Durk was celebrating winning his first Grammy award. Now, he is fighting legal battles on all fronts. What a difference a year makes.

