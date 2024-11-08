Lil Durk Hit With Two More Charges, Faces Life in Prison

Lil Durk has been hit with two more charges in connection to the 2022 murder-for-hire plot police say he masterminded and is facing life in prison if convicted.

Lil Durk Charged in Superseding Indictment

On Friday (Nov. 8), the United States Attorney's Office for the Central District of California announced a superseding indictment, which charges Durk, born Durk Banks, with more crimes related to the alleged 2022 California shooting that took the life of Quando Rondo's cousin Saviay’a Robinson a.k.a. Lul Pab.

After originally being charged in a criminal complaint with one count of use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death, two additional counts have been added including one count of conspiracy and one count of using, carrying, and discharging firearms and a machine gun and possession of such firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death.

"Mr. Banks is charged with orchestrating a cold-blooded murder that resulted in the death of a rival’s family member," said United States Attorney Martin Estrada. "Not only that, the shooting occurred in the open, at a gas station at a busy intersection, endangering many others in the area. Violent gun crime of this sort is devastating to our community and we will have zero-tolerance for those who perpetrate such callous acts of violence."

Authorities say Durk put a hit on Quando Rondo following the death of King Von who was shot and killed by Quando Rondo associate Timothy "Lul Timm" Leeks" during a fight outside an Atlanta lounge on Nov. 6, 2020.

Also charged with Durk are the five men Kavon London Grant, Deandre Dontrell Wilson, Keith Jones, David Brian Lindsey and Asa Houston. They are currently in custody in Illinois after being arrested on Oct. 24 and are awaiting extradition to California. Lil Durk is currently located at the Miami Federal Detention Center and awaiting extradition to Los Angeles after he was arrested on Oct. 24 near the Miami International Airport on his way to catch a flight to Italy.

Authorities say the five men cashed in on Durk's bounty after finding out where Quando was staying in Los Angeles in August of 2022. The criminal complaint alleges four of the five suspects flew to Los Angeles using credit cards with ties to Lil Durk's Only The Family record label. Durk is alleged to have flown out on a private jet with the suspect Grant and was in the city when the shooting took place.

On Aug. 19, 2022, three of the suspects trailed Quando and his team before opening fire on the Georgia rapper's car at a gas station. Quando was uninjured in the shooting. However, his cousin lost his life.

Durk and his codefendants have yet to enter a plea and are expected to be arraigned in the coming weeks. If convicted, all the defendants would face a statutory maximum sentence of life in federal prison.