Lil Durk Named Mastermind of Quando Rondo Attempted Murder, Snagged by Authorities on His Way to Flight Out of Country

Lil Durk is being accused by federal authorities of being the mastermind behind the Quando Rondo murder attempt in Los Angeles in 2022.

Lil Durk Accused of Ordering Hit on Quando Rondo

The news surrounding Lil Durk's arrest in connection to a murder-for-hire has been dominating the headlines since he was taken into custody in Broward County, Fla. on Thursday (Oct. 24). On Friday (Oct. 25), XXL obtained a copy of the criminal complaint filed against the 32-year-old rapper in United States Court for the Central District of California, which pinpoints the Chicago artist, born Durk Banks, as the organizer of the hit.

Officially, Durk has been charged with conspiracy to use interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death. Authorities label Durk as the leader of Only The Family, and say the group acts "as an association-in-fact of individuals who engage in violence, including murder and assault, at the direction of Banks and to maintain their status in OTF."

"Based on the investigation," the complaint continues, "evidence shows that Banks ordered [Quando Rondo's] murder and that the hitmen used Banks' and OTF-related finances to carry out the murder."

The complaint claims Durk traveled to California with one of the five men charged with carrying out the murder attempt and used his finances to fund the trip. In a text conversation between Durk and one of the co-conspirators in the case, the rapper allegedly warned "Don't book no flights under no names involved wit [sic] me."

Five men—Kavon London Grant, Deandre Dontrell Wilson, Keith Jones, David Brian Lindsey and Asa Houston—were arrested for their involvement in the attempt to kill Quando Rondo on Aug. 19. 2022, in what is being called a retribution killing in response to the death of Kin Von, who was shot and killed by Quando Rondo's associate following a fight outside an Atlanta lounge on Nov. 6, 2020. Quando was unscathed in the brazen 2022 shooting, which occurred at a gas station in broad daylight. However, his cousin Saviay’a Robinson a.k.a. Lul Pab suffered fatal injuries.

Following the five men's arrests on Thursday, authorities say Durk booked three out-of-country flights. One from Miami to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, one from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. to Switzerland and a third from Miami destined to Italy.

It is unclear if Durk was attempting to flee in anticipation of his arrest. However, it is worth noting that UAE does not have a formal extradition treaty with the U.S. Italy does have an extradition agreement with the U.S., while Switzerland must extradite a person if the crime committed is punishable by their own law. Durk did not get on the first two flights and federal authorities intercepted him en route to get on the plane to Italy.

XXL has reached out to Lil Durk's team for comment.